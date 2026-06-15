If Giants Sell, Red Sox Have No Excuse Not to Go After Luis Arráez

The Boston Red Sox need more offense and it sounds like an intriguing option could soon be available for the taking.

On Monday, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported that the San Francisco Giants have "put out feelers," with it looking more and more likely that a sell-off is on the way. This should have Boston's attention because infielder Luis Arráez was one of the players mentioned by Rosenthal as someone who could be on the move.

The Red Sox Should Call The Giants

Jun 9, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Luis Arraez (1) celebrates during the first inning against the Washington Nationals at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

"The most obvious players for the Giants to move would be two of their potential free agents, second baseman Luis Arráez and left-hander Robbie Ray," Rosenthal wrote. "It’s doubtful they could swing quality deals for expensive and underperforming veterans such as first baseman Rafael Devers and shortstop Willy Adames. The team has zero plans to part with ace right-hander Logan Webb, one source said. ...

"Arráez, 29, has been the Giants’ best player, batting .319 with a .787 OPS and showing marked improvement at second base, where he ranks second only to the St. Louis Cardinals’ JJ Wetherholt in Outs Above Average. Any team that acquired him would owe him the balance of his $12 million salary."

Arráez isn't a right-handed hitter, which is the only knock on him when it comes to Boston. Still, if the Red Sox want to add a piece, Arraez would be a good one right now. He signed a one-year, $12 million deal with the Giants, so if a team acquires him there won't be a long-term money attached.

For the Red Sox, they don't just need power. Simply put, they need offense. With Arráez, they'd get that. He's slashing .319/.352/.435 with a .787 OPS, two homers, 26 RBIs, five stolen bases, and just 13 strikeouts on the season in 69 games played. On top of this, he is in the 99th percentile with nine outs above average defensively.

If the Red Sox could land him, he would slide in perfectly at second base right now with Willson Contreras at first base, Marcelo Mayer at shortstop and Caleb Durbin at third base. When Trevor Story returns, the club would have to find a way to make it all work. But the Red Sox don't have the luxury right now of thinking that way. It's unknown exactly when Story will return and Boston needs offense now.

If the Giants are actually going to sell and Arráez is out there for the taking, Boston should oblige and bring him to town.