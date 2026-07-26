Red Sox's Curtis Mead Stunner Looks Better as the Dust Settles

When Boston Red Sox fans woke up on Sunday, it was to some surprising news.

If you're a fan of the Red Sox, you've likely heard by now. If not, the news was that the Red Sox agreed to terms on a one-for-one swap with the Washington Nationals to send Connelly Early away in exchange for infielder Curtis Mead.

Boston has clearly needed more right-handed pop, especially in the infield. But the fact that the deal came together without any rumors or any indications beforehand was surprising. The move certainly sent shockwaves through the Red Sox fanbase, to say the least. At first glance, it seemed like Boston gave up a lot. Early shined in a small sample size last year and impressed this season before landing on the Injured List. Right now, he has a 3.44 ERA in 17 starts at 24 years old. Plus, he has five more seasons of team control.

It sounds like a lot, but ESPN's Buster Olney made a good point and noted that a premium was paid in large part because right-handed bats aren't as available as pitching ahead of the trade deadline.

The Red Sox Have The Righty Bat They Needed

Jul 17, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Washington Nationals third baseman Curtis Mead (45) acknowledges the dugout after hitting a two RBI double during the third inning against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The price that the Red Sox paid for Curtis Mead seems excessive — Connelly Early has less than a year of service time, and looks like he'll be a really good starter for a long time," Olney wrote. "But keep in mind that starting pitching is generally plentiful in this trade market, while good RH hitting is scarce. A premium was paid for Mead, who is having his best season."

Before even digging into Mead's numbers, that is a good point. There are plenty of teams that need more offense, including Boston. But the trade deadline tends to feature far fewer trades involving position players, than pitchers every year. Then, when you take a look at right-handed batters who play positions of need for Boston, that pool of players shrinks. Big-name guys like Zach Neto and Francisco Lindor have been talked about as potential trade chips. Boston has specifically been connected to Neto. But there will surely be far more competition for someone like Neto, who has consistently been in trade rumors for days at this point, than Mead, who wasn't really talked about at all.

The Red Sox beat the rush to righty bats and had to pay for it to make sure they got what they needed.

When you actually look at Mead's numbers this season, it justifies the deal further. Mead is a 25-year-old slugger who can play all over the infield and has 17 homers and 48 RBIs this season in 87 games played. These are great numbers and it has been a breakout campaign. His OPS+ is 135, meaning that he has been 35 percent better than the average offensive player in the entire league this season. That is going to be the second-highest on the Red Sox, behind just Willson Contreras.

His advanced metrics have been great this season as well. He's in the 85th percentile in xwOBA, 77th percentile in xSLG, 77th percentile in chase rate, 84th percentile in whiff rate, and 82nd percentile in walk rate. The fear is that this could be a fluke because he didn't put up numbers close to these from 2023 through 2025.

But the advanced metrics paint the picture of a young guy figuring it out, not someone getting lucky. Plus, he has four seasons of control. At first glance, the deal looked like an overpay, but that's arguably not the case.