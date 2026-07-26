Red Sox's Caleb Durbin Hints at Position Change As Trade Rumors Fly

Caleb Durbin's resurgence at third base has been a huge part of the Boston Red Sox's in-season turnaround. Does that guarantee he'll play there for the rest of the year?

After putting up one of the worst 60-game stretches we've ever seen to open a Red Sox player's tenure, Durbin has responded in a major way at the plate and gotten his OPS to roughly the .700 mark. That, combined with borderline elite defense at the hot corner, is production Boston will surely take.

As the Red Sox mull trade deadline upgrades, however, there's the chance that Durbin could be shifted to second base if Boston goes after a third baseman with a big bat. Maybe that scenario isn't more likely to happen than not, but it's interesting to know what Durbin is thinking.

Durbin all-in on whatever helps Red Sox progress

Jul 8, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Caleb Durbin (5) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Chicago White Sox during the fourth inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to Durbin himself, a position change would be more than welcome if it's getting Boston closer to making it back to October for a second straight season.

“I came into this year willing to be wherever they need me, and that hasn’t changed. Wherever they need me to play, I’ll play there,” said Durbin, per Alex Speier of The Boston Globe. “I’m sure they would have my input on that, too, and it would ideally be a collaborative thing. But I also trust whatever they think is best.”

Durbin played shortstop in college and second base for much of his time in the minors with the Atlanta Braves and New York Yankees organizations. He's got the athletic ability to handle any of the three, and second base could feasibly be his best fit since he doesn't have a cannon of an arm.

And Red Sox fans will undoubtedly love the 26-year-old's attitude on potential trades to boost the roster ahead of the stretch run.

“I love the team we have right now … I love the relationships we’ve built on this team, and that goes a long way,” Durbin said, via Speier. “But obviously, we want to win a World Series, and whoever can help us do that is always welcome with open arms.”