Jarren Duran Breakout Looks Certain After New Statistical Evidence

Jarren Duran is hardly the only Boston Red Sox position player who has struggled offensively this season, but his past production might make his struggles the most frustrating.

Duran was an All-Star and top 10 Most Valuable Player finisher in 2024, then a 5-WAR player last season even after he dealt with some regression. This season, even after a recent stretch of three home runs in four games, he's hitting .192 with a brutal .586 OPS in 33 games.

If the Red Sox are going to accomplish anything this season, Duran probably needs to turn things around -- and that's accounting for the possibility that he could be traded at some point to clear up the outfield logjam. Fortunately, it's becoming easier to project a breakout.

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Why Duran is unlikely to keep struggling this much

Boston Red Sox designated hitter Jarren Duran (16) bats a three run home run against Detroit Tigers during the seventh inning at Comerica Park in Detroit on Monday, May 4, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Credit to Eno Sarris of The Athletic, who pointed out on Friday that Duran was one of the top 10 batters across the league with the biggest discrepancy between barrel percentage and slugging percentage.

Essentially, even though Duran's obvious struggles to pull the ball in the air are hurting his slugging numbers, Sarris trusted that the data showed enough of an outlier over this season's small sample to count on Duran reverting back to his usual production (say, a 120-125 wRC+).

"Duran has had a career-long issue with pulling the ball in the air and has never done it at an above-average rate," wrote Sarris. "He’ll hit for power because he swings hard and hits the ball hard, but there’s no real reason to think that his Barrel rate presages more power than usual. He’ll likely end up with his 16-20 homers and numbers that look more like last year than anything else."

According to Baseball Savant, Duran's 11.1% barrel rate is the best of his career so far. But every hard-hit ball that isn't a barrel seems to be a ground ball at this point, as his launch angle-sweet spot percentage is at a career-low rate of 25%.

As Duran has said himself, the season is long, and there's still time for both the player and team to turn things around. But the spark coming soon would make a lot of minds rest easier in Boston.