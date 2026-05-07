Red Sox Pipeline: Kristian Campbell’s Loud Start Should Have Boston Buzzing

While the 2026 Major League Baseball season has been anything but smooth for the Boston Red Sox, it's alright for the fanbase to still have some hope left.

Boston is 6-4 in 10 games under interim manager Chad Tracy, including a three-game sweep over the Detroit Tigers. The Red Sox are now just five games below .500 and will begin a four-game set against the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday night. Boston had success against Detroit despite the fact that Roman Anthony missed two of the three contests and left early in the other one. Boston scored four or more runs in each of its last three games and five of its first 10 games under Tracy. That is a step in the right direction.

That's why the fanbase should be optimistic right now. It's only May 7. We're not even close to the end of the season. Another reason for hope for Red Sox fans right now should be young utility man Kristian Campbell.

Kristian Campbell Is Turning Things Around

Mar 6, 2026; Lakeland, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox outfielder Kristian Campbell (28) rounds third after hitting a two run home run against the Detroit Tigers at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

The 23-year-old hasn't been in the majors since he was demoted last June. Campbell came out of the gate hot as a rookie and played well enough to earn an eight-year, $60 million extension. His bat cooled off from there and he's been trying to figure things out and get back on track down in Triple-A since.

Fortunately, it looks like it's all starting to click for the 23-year-old. He made headlines this week already after blasting a homer off New York Yankees All-Star Carlos Rodón, who was on a Triple-A minor league rehab assignment.

Kristian Campbell takes Carlos Rodón deep to center! pic.twitter.com/bESaUqdJBa — Hunter Noll (@Hunter_Noll) May 5, 2026

It's important to note that this isn't a one-off. Campbell has looked completely different at the plate down in Triple-A this season. Right now, he's slashing .287/.389/.389 with a .778 OPS, two homers, 14 RBIs, 19 walks and five doubles in 29 games played.

In comparison, he slashed .223/.319/.345 with a .664 OPS, six homers and 21 RBIs in 67 games in Boston last season before his demotion. One number that stands out is Campbell's walks. He has 19 in 29 games so far this season in Triple-A. Last year, he had 29 walks in 67 games played in the majors. He's pacing way better than that right now. Right now, he is on pace for 43.8 walks in 67 games.

That's a significant difference and is a big reason why Campbell has looked better down in Triple-A. If you're not chasing outside of the zone and are taking walks, pitchers have to adjust and throw more in the zone, or risk a walk. Then, Campbell is hitting it in the zone. It's a small adjustment, but it has a big impact. Campbell is taking a step forward and should be considered for a big league return at some point in 2026.