John Henry One-Word Reaction to Red Sox's Trade Deadline, Unpacked

Boston Red Sox principal owner John Henry famously no longer talks to the media. Or, depending on how you look at it, did not talk to the media before Monday.

Henry last spoke to reporters in 2020, shortly after the Red Sox traded Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers. He's given exclusive interviews and responded to some questions, all via email, but he hasn't gotten in front of a microphone or voice recorder.

On Monday, though, Henry had a comment go on record to a reporter outside Fenway Park. It was about his team's widely debated trade deadline exploits, and it lasted for all of one word. Four letters, to be precise.

John Henry on team's trade deadline (very briefly)

Feb 18, 2019; Lee County, FL, USA; Boston Red Sox owner John Henry (L) and his wife and co-owner Linda Pizzuti Henry (R) watch during a spring training workout at Jet Blue Park at Fenway South. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Henry was approached outside the ballpark by NBC 10 Boston's Griffin Gonzalez, who asked the Fenway Sports Group founder, "You feeling good about the moves today?"

"Very," Henry responded.

It was part of a slightly longer exchange, as Henry noted that there was just one minute to go (at the time) before the 6 p.m. deadline actually hit. But "very" was as close to Henry got to an insight, and it was all he really needed to say in the moment.

The big move from the Red Sox, of course, was landing three-time All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman in a blockbuster deal with the Baltimore Orioles. Chief baseball officer Craig Breslow took a massive swing by trading five players (one to be named later), including the team's top two pitching prospects. For a year and a half of a guy currently on the injured list, it was a bold play indeed.

Boston also shipped former first-round pick and No. 1 prospect Marcelo Mayer, the much-maligned 23-year-old shortstop, to the San Francisco Giants for reliever Erik Miller.

We won't pretend that Henry's one-word answer encapsulated all of his thoughts on the team, the deadline, or anything else. But a public show of support also doesn't mean nothing. Clearly, Breslow is operating with some form of ownership approval as he's making a bold push for the playoffs.

While Rutschman won't be on the field, the new-look Red Sox will hit the diamond on Tuesday evening against the Chicago White Sox at Fenway, still riding an active five-game winning streak.