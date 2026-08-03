Among all the big names the Boston Red Sox were looking at in potential trades, Adley Rutschman didn't seem like it was one of the most likely.

According to a report from Jeff Passan of ESPN on Monday afternoon, the Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles agreed to a deal that will bring Rutschman, the three-time All-Star backstop and former No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft, to Boston.

The Red Sox knew they had to give up something substantial for one of the top catchers on the market, and they paid a steep price indeed. The 28-year-old Rutschman is under control through the end of next season, but has been on the injured list since July 19 with left wrist inflammation.

What Red Sox are getting, and what they're risking

Jul 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Orioles designated hitter Adley Rutschman (35) hits a double in the third inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rutschman looked like a true superstar early in his career. He backed up a runner-up finish in the 2022 Rookie of the Year race with All-Star appearances in 2023 and 2024. But when he sustained a hand injury in the middle of that 2024 season, his offensive production fell off a cliff, bottoming out with a .673 OPS in 90 games last year.

There was a serious offensive resurgence this season through early May, but in the last 44 games he played, Rutschman reverted to a .653 OPS. He is expected to start a rehab stint at some point this week.

According to Jacob Calvin Meyer of the Baltimore Sun, right-handed pitcher Anthony Eyanson was one of the prospects the Red Sox gave up to net Rutschman. Last year's third-round pick, Eyanson was tearing through his first year in the minors,

In addition, the Red Sox gave up major league catcher Carlos Narváez, meaning Boston only has one catcher (Connor Wong) healthy and on the 26-man roster, plus last year's first-round pick, right-handed pitcher Kyson Witherspoon. Outfield prospects Enddy Azocar and Harold Rivas completed the monster five-player package.

Considering the potential impact Rutschman could have, especially if he returns to the offensive impact he had early in his career, the price tag is understandable. But the deal has serious risk, especially if the Red Sox don't go deep in the playoffs this season and/or an extended lockout wipes out games next year.

UPDATE: According to Chris Cotillo of MassLive, Rivas is not included in the deal, but the Red Sox are sending a player to be named later to Baltimore instead.

UPDATE No. 2: According to Jake Rill of MLB.com, the Red Sox also acquired catcher Jake Rogers in the deal. Once a fan favorite with the Detroit Tigers, Rogers has no options and will need