Mets Insider Pitches Craziest Red Sox Trade Idea You'll See Today

The Boston Red Sox and New York Mets have been similarly disappointing this year, which is a strange combination for a hypothetical blockbuster trade.

However, because trade deadline talk starts earlier every season and the Red Sox have pulled off shockers in years past, we shouldn't discount any possibilities just yet. That's why we'll examine one extremely bold Mets-Red Sox idea from SNY insider Chelsea Janes from Monday.

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Would any team (Mets included) trade for Trevor Story?

May 20, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) slides past Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story (10) during the third inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

Janes advised Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns to think about trades involving slumping stars on bad contracts, and threw out Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story as one of those players, with the end goal involving the inclusion of someone like Jarren Duran in the package.

"Trevor Story is struggling, even as he is vocally frustrated with Red Sox management: Could the Mets pair a deal for him and his contract while grabbing an outfielder from Boston’s longstanding logjam?" wrote Janes.

"If that sounds like throwing good money after bad, it might be. But if the whole season is going to be bad money anyway, might as well see if a fresh start for a player with a strong track record can help revive him and the Mets at once."

It's hard to imagine the Red Sox trading any of their outfielders besides Duran at this point, assuming we aren't counting Masataka Yoshida as an outfielder. And Duran is hitting just marginally better than Story to this point, with both carrying sub-.200 batting averages a quarter of the way into the season.

Even with 14 bWAR under his belt since the start of 2024, Duran's trade value seems to be diminishing. Story, meanwhile, is owed $25 million next season and a $5 million buyout on his 2028 club option.

So if the Red Sox sent them both to the Mets, could they expect anything of value in return? If not, why include Story in the deal if he's preventing them from getting either real prospects or an interesting change-of-scenery candidate?

Red Sox fans have wanted Mark Vientos in Boston for years, but that desire might be diminishing now that he's put up a 96 OPS+ and negative-0.3 bWAR since the start of last season.

We're far too early in the season to rule anything out. But Janes' Story-to-the-Mets idea is certainly the wildest hypothetical we've seen involving a Red Sox player this season.