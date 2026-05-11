Red Sox's Jarren Duran Deletes Instagram After Brush-Up With Analyst

Was Jarren Duran simply sticking up for a teammate, or did he cross a line?

That's the question we're suddenly left to ponder, as the Boston Red Sox's outfielder seemingly called out a television analyst, then deleted his Instagram account, within a 24-hour span between Saturday and Sunday.

When NBC Sports Boston analyst Michael Holley called Roman Anthony "one of the biggest flops we've ever seen" in his sophomore season and accused the Red Sox for lying about how long the youngster was expected to be out, Duran reposted the clip to his Instagram story.

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What Holley said to seemingly anger Duran

Here’s the entire clip:



Not sure why Michael Holley would call out Chad Tracy and the Red Sox for lying about Roman Anthony’s hand injury and not expect the team to get pissed off? https://t.co/my6HlutRgK pic.twitter.com/bkmzzTXgWh — Tyler Leighton (@SoxSigns) May 10, 2026

“I understand why all teams do it, but let’s just be honest. All teams lie. They lie about injuries, they just do,” said Holley. “So when the Red Sox did it, like, why are we doing this? Why are you playing games with us? This is an unnecessary lie. We know you’re lying. Stop it. ‘He’s day-to-day.’ No, he’s not! And then Chad Tracy doubling down, ‘Oh, he’s gonna be on the (injured list), on the shorter end-‘ No, he’s not, Chad! No, he’s not! He’s not!”

It's not hard to see why a teammate of Anthony would take umbrage with Holley's criticism, particularly when it came to calling the 21-year-old a "flop." Duran's response, though, was to post, "They let people like this on NBC Sports" with a clown and laughing emoji.

But after Sunday's game, a 4-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays, internet sleuths quickly noticed that Duran's account was nowhere to be found, presumably having been deactivated by the 29-year-old former All-Star.

It looks like Jarren Duran deleted his Instagram account. I assume it’s related to this screenshot of his IG story that’s been making its way around today 😬 https://t.co/wG9uxoTOVf — Gordo (@BOSSportsGordo) May 10, 2026

Duran has tried his hardest to become a leader in the Red Sox's clubhouse over the last couple of seasons, and it would be fair to call the results mixed. There's no telling what may have gone on behind the scenes in this instance, but reasonable minds could disagree on whether Duran went too far, or was justifiably showing support for a young teammate going through a tough time.

Either way, the vibes around this Red Sox team are at a low point as the first 40 games concluded with a slew of injuries, a negative media circus, and some hurt feelings in the clubhouse.