MLB Executives Aren't Scared Off by Red Sox's 2026 Mess of a Season

The Boston Red Sox's front office is certainly under a microscope right now, to say the least.

Boston won 89 games last season and was expected to come into the 2026 season and contend in the American League, but right now the Red Sox look much more like a seller. Boston is 13 games below .500 at 31-44.

Red Sox chief baseball officer and Craig Breslow naturally has been talked about as someone whose future is up in the air because Boston is struggling and the Red Sox have had a tendency to cut ties with decision-makers after just a few years. Chaim Bloom was the most recent example. He came in as the club's chief baseball officer and was tasked with trading Mookie Betts and completely rebuilding the franchise. A lot of the core was put in place by Bloom, but the Red Sox pulled the plug on him before the club could even feel the positive impacts of his work.

Now, the spotlight is on Breslow. Despite all of the turnover, FanSided's Robert Murray shared on Monday on "The Baseball Insiders" podcast that he has spoken to people around the league and Boston is still viewed as a favorable landing spot for executives around the league, despite little job security.

It Sounds Like Boston is Still Viewed Positively

Dec 9, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow speaks with the media at the Hilton Anatole during the 2024 MLB Winter Meetings. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"I asked a couple of people across baseball about this," Murray said of interest around the league in Boston's chief baseball officer role. "Because considering what happened with Chaim Bloom in Boston. And then now what's happening with Craig Breslow.

"I asked if Boston is still considered a desirable place to be? And the resounding answer from these people was 'yes.' It is a very desirable place to be. People are going to want to be there. The top candidates are going to want to be there. But it's just, for whatever reason ... it kind of feels like a dumpster fire at the moment."

While this is the case, Murray continued and noted that he believes Breslow will be making decisions for the team ahead of the 2026 MLB trade deadline. He noted that right now Breslow isn't expected to be on the hot seat. This aligns, of course, with Red Sox president and chief executive officer Sam Kennedy specifically saying that Breslow will not be fired in the near future and that the team hasn't thought in that way.

Boston needs to right the ship. A long winning streak would stop this chatter. But for now, the future is up in the air. It's not shocking executives would view Boston favorably because guys like Roman Anthony, Garrett Crochet, Payton Tolle, Connelly Early, Marcelo Mayer, Ceddanne Rafaela, and Wilyer Abreu all have years of control left. But Boston isn't where it needs to be.