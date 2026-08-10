Red Sox Got Adley Rutschman Without Sacrificing Their Future

The Boston Red Sox are set up for the present — and for the future — and that should be a scary thought for other clubs in the American League East.

Throughout most of the month of June, the Red Sox looked like they were about to be one of the biggest sellers in Major League Baseball. Then, the Red Sox put together one of the most improbable turnarounds in Major League Baseball history. Boston transformed its season and has gone from being 14 games below .500 to sitting 11 games above .500 at 64-53. The Red Sox are closing in on the New York Yankees for the top American League Wild Card spot. Just an absurd season, to say the least.

The perception of the roster has changed as the wins have stacked up. Early on in the season, the Red Sox were flamed and criticized for an imperfectly built roster. Now, that doesn't appear to be the case any longer. In fact, Boston looks like it's ready to not only contend in 2026, but for at least the next few years as well. Catcher was a position of weakness for Boston, but that hole was plugged as Boston got bold and acquired Adley Rutschman from the Baltimore Orioles.

The Red Sox Got Their Missing Piece Adley Rutschman

Jul 1, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman (35) hits a RBI single in the fifth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow was asked about the Rutschman deal, and specifically the sustainable nature of the roster, and made the point that Boston is built for now and into the future while speaking to Alex Speier of The Boston Globe.

"That [roster mix] sounds pretty [expletive] sustainable to me,” Breslow said to Speier. “It’s one thing to make a trade like this and say, ‘It’s this year or bust.’ It’s another to say, ‘[Catcher] is a need we had. If we didn’t solve that need right now, we’re going to have that need in the offseason or we’re going to have that need at the next trade deadline.’

"This is an opportunity for us to improve the team while also having this position player core, starting rotation, and bullpen that is going to be around for a while.”

Breslow isn't wrong. There was a point earlier in the season when it seemed like Breslow was on the hot seat. But, again, with the turnaround the perception of the team in general has shifted. The deadline additions help with that. Now, if you look at the roster, it's hard not to be excited about the future.

Ceddanne Rafaela, Roman Anthony, Wilyer Abreu and Jarren Duran are all locked up beyond the 2026 season. Willson Contreras, Caleb Durbin and Curtis Mead also are under control beyond 2026. No. 1 prospect Franklin Arias is knocking on the big league door and could very well end up being the shortstop moving forward.

On the pitching front, the Red Sox's rotation is set, for the most part, beyond the 2026 season with Garrett Crochet, Payton Tolle, Jake Bennett and Ranger Suárez. Brayan Bello is also under contract, regardless of his role. In the bullpen, most of the key arms have control beyond the season, like Erik Miller, Garrett Whitlock, and Justin Slaten. Plus, Aroldis Chapman has a vesting option for 2027.

When the Red Sox took a lot of heat early on this season, it was justified. Boston was among the worst teams in baseball. But the perception around the team has shifted for the better. Now, they look like legit contenders this season and that should be the case next year and beyond as well.