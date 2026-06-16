Phillies, Padres Emerge in Early Red Sox-Jarren Duran Trade Buzz

If the Boston Red Sox do end up making the difficult decision to sell off pieces this summer and hold a fire sale, arguably the most interesting guy to watch on the club's roster is speedy outfielder Jarren Duran.

This isn't necessarily because he is the team's best trade chip right now. In fact, he is having a tough season so far and is slashing .211/.268/.387 with a .655 OPS, 11 homers, 36 RBIs, 11 stolen bases, nine doubles and two triples in 64 games played. If we were simply talking about trade candidates performing well right now for Boston, the top guy would be closer Aroldis Chapman, who has a 0.44 ERA in 21 total appearances on the season so far for the Red Sox.

When it comes to Duran, he's interesting because he has been a trade candidate for a few years at this point, but Boston has stuck by him. He has two more seasons of control left as well. But it is true that he's struggling at the plate right now and soon enough the outfield logjam will be back under a microscope when Roman Anthony returns. Plus, if the Red Sox traded Duran right now, they'd be doing so when his trade value is at a low point. So, do you roll the dice and hope he bounces back? Or, do you cut ties and hope there's a solid return out there?

Will This Be The Summer Boston Trades Jarren Duran?

Jun 13, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran (16) rounds third base after hitting a two run home run during the eighth inning against the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

It's a legit question and although he has struggled, there will surely be teams out there interested. On Tuesday, The Athletic's Jim Bowden shared a mailbag with fans and noted that Duran — along with fellow Boston outfielder — would be "strong fits" to join the Philadelphia Phillies.

"I’m being told by GMs that the Phillies’ front office is on the prowl for an impact outfielder," Bowden wrote. "I think [Byron Buxton] would be an excellent trade target if he waives his no-trade clause. I also think Jarren Duran or Wilyer Abreu of the Red Sox would be strong fits."

On top of this, Bowden continued and noted that he thinks Boston "fit best" with the Phillies or the San Diego Padres on Duran.

When it comes to the Padres, this isn't shocking. Last year, the Padres and Red Sox were connected in loud trade rumors around the speedster. Boston ended up hanging onto Duran, though. The Phillies' outfield has been hit with injuries, so it's also not shocking to see Bowden mention them as a club that would fit Duran.

Even if the Red Sox don't hold a fire sale, they still could find a new home for Duran, especially if Anthony can return and shine. At the very least, it sounds likes like it's going to be another summer of Duran trade rumors.