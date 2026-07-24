Red Sox Hot Streak Won't Stop Jarren Duran Trade Rumors

Although the Boston Red Sox have been the hottest team in baseball over the last month, could we actually see a member of the big league club included in a trade ahead of the Aug. 3 trade deadline?

Maybe, but it would be for a different reason than it would have been a month ago. Before the Red Sox got hot, the talk around Boston was about selling off pieces, including Jarren Duran, Sonny Gray and Aroldis Chapman for prospects or young pieces who could help in the future. Now, that's not the case any longer. The focus is on the 2026 season because this is a team that realistically could make the playoffs now and maybe even go on a run.

If the Red Sox trade pieces now, whether guys already in the majors or prospects, it will be through the lens of trying to make the 2026 team better. On Friday, The Athletic shared a column in which insiders around the league picked one player from each roster who could be on the move before the deadline. For the Red Sox, The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey mentioned Jarren Duran and noted that his inclusion could help to bring a right-handed bat back.

Could Jarren Duran Get Traded?

Jul 12, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox designated hitter Jarren Duran (16) at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The Red Sox began the season with four outfielders in Duran, Roman Anthony, Ceddanne Rafaela and Wilyer Abreu, but Anthony has been out since May with a torn finger ligament," McCaffrey wrote. "That’s given Duran more playing time, though of late he’s been platooning in left against certain lefties with various other players, most recently Jahmai Jones.

"The Red Sox don’t have an obvious replacement for Duran in the outfield, but they could use Jones or Nate Eaton in left. Including Duran in a package with prospects for a right-handed bat might strengthen any potential deal. A change of scenery might help him, too

When Anthony eventually returns, the Red Sox will be set in the outfield once again. The Red Sox have a logjam when everyone is healthy, which was a big talking point coming into the season. That conversation died down when Anthony got hurt.

A handful of big bats have been connected to Boston over the last few days, including Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto, Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams and Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers. If you could get any of these three, then including Duran would make sense. He has 13 homers and 52 RBIs, but is batting .190. Someone like Langeliers would more than make up for Duran's offensive production and then Boston can make do in the outfield until Anthony returns with Jahmai Jones, Nate Eaton or Masataka Yoshida.

Boston can make a run this season. The pitching is that good. Duran is no stranger to trade rumors and has been in the middle of them for a few years at this point. If his inclusion in a deal can get a big bat back to town, it's something Craig Breslow and the Red Sox's front office has to consider.

If not now, then the conversation is going to come up in the winter again. When Duran, Anthony, Rafaela and Abreu are all healthy, there's no way to play them all as much as they need in the outfield. If the Red Sox can get a good return, it's something the Red Sox should consider.