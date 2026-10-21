Red Sox 30-Year-Old Starter on Thin Ice Ahead of 2027 Season

What do the Boston Red Sox have in right-handed hurler Kutter Crawford?

Back in 2023 and 2024, it seemed like the Red Sox had a hurler they could put in the rotation for years to come. In 2023, Crawford logged a 4.04 ERA in 31 appearances across 129 1/3 innings of action. In 2024, he had a 4.36 ERA in a league-leading 33 starts and pitched 183 2/3 innings. That season, he had a 3.00 ERA through 20 starts, but started to run out of gas down the stretch. Unfortunately, he hasn't pitched in a big league game since.

Crawford missed the 2025 and 2026 seasons due to injuries and is completely up in the air right now heading into 2027. Boston's rotation is likely too full for him to have a role, barring injuries. The bullpen could be an intriguing option, but Boston is also loaded there. With two seasons of control, could Boston simply let him walk this offseason by non-tendering him? Everything is on the table, per MLB.com's Ian Browne.

The Red Sox Have A Kutter Crawford Decision To Make

Sep 28, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Kutter Crawford (50) pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

"Crawford was lined up to pitch the season finale for Triple-A Worcester, but that game was rained out, befitting his lack of fortune the last couple of years," Browne wrote. "While it seems unlikely Crawford will get a chance to start in 2027 given his recent durability issues, a bullpen role could give him a soft landing to return. But he is also a non-tender candidate."

Crawford is on thin ice, to say the least. The fact that Browne specifically mentioned him as a non-tender candidate is interesting. MLB Trade Rumors has Crawford's estimated arbitration salary for 2027 set at roughly $2.8 million. Obviously, that isn't much when it comes to the salaries of starters around the league. But for a team that has a handful of arbitration decisions to make, there's a real chance that Boston could just cut bait after he missed two straight seasons.

Talent-wise, Crawford showed that he can help this organization back in 2023 and 2024. But missing two straight seasons certainly complicates things. For the Red Sox, they are actually loaded from a pitching perspective. It shouldn't be considered a guarantee right now that Crawford will be with the team in 2027. The deadline to tender contracts to arbitration-eligible players is the final Friday before Thanksgiving (Nov. 20). Boston has a Crawford decision to make beforehand.