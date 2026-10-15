Kutter Crawford, Jarren Duran, More Face Uncertain Red Sox Futures

The Boston Red Sox don't have a lot of decisions to make when it comes to internal free agents this winter. But Boston does have a lot to think about when it comes to arbitration-eligible players.

The deadline for clubs to tender contracts to arbitration-eligible players is the last Friday before Thanksgiving. This year, that date is Nov. 20. The Red Sox have 17 players eligible for arbitration and will have to decide who to tender contracts to and who — if any — to non-tender.

If the Red Sox opt to non-tender someone, the player would immediately go to free agency. Of the 17, there are three who stand out as potential options to watch as non-tender candidates.

Jarren Duran — Outfielder

Sep 9, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran (16) runs off the field during the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duran arguably presents the most difficult decision for Boston. MLB Trade Rumors projected Duran's arbitration salary to increase to above $11 million in 2027. Duran had a 20-20 season in 2026, but also batted .207. Duran has two more seasons of team control left. If the Red Sox opt to tender a contract to Duran, the price will be higher than you'd expect after a tough campaign. If the Red Sox tender a deal, they could still easily try to find a trade partner. If they non-tender him, they would lose him to free agency. It's a tough decision. As of right now, the club arguably should tender a deal, but it's a real question mark.

Kutter Crawford — Starting Pitcher

Feb 18, 2025; Lee County, FL, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Kutter Crawford (50) participates in media day at JetBlue Park at Fenway South. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Crawford is only projected to get roughly $2.8 million, per MLB Trade Rumors, but he also hasn't pitched in a big league game since 2024. Do you bet on Crawford getting healthy? Or do you simply cut bait now? A $2.8 million deal doesn't sound like much, but in the context of the payroll as a whole, it is impactful. We haven't seen Crawford on a big league mound since Sep. 28, 2024. There's a real chance that could've been the last time Crawford pitches for Boston.

Connor Wong — Catcher

Aug 26, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox catcher Connor Wong (12) returns to the dugout against the Miami Marlins after the eighth inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wong is projected to get $2 million in arbitration. That also doesn't sound like much. For Wong, it's not about the number as much as whether the Red Sox want to upgrade the backup catcher position. Ahead of the trade deadline, Boston went out and landed Adley Rutschman. But WEEI's Rob Bradford reported that Boston attempted to acquire Hunter Feduccia as well. If the Red Sox still view backup catcher as a place to add, it wouldn't be a shock to see Boston move on from Wong.