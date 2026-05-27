Red Sox 9-Year Veteran Gets Personal: 'Fighting for My Career'

Isiah Kiner-Falefa was a hotly debated addition for the Boston Red Sox when he arrived in February, but over the past week, he's started to show return on investment.

After coming within inches of a walk-off home run on Sunday and settling for a double, Kiner-Falefa finally hit his first long ball of the season on Tuesday, later adding a two-run single to give him his first three-RBI game in Boston. He's upped his season OPS from .456 to .720 in just eight games since Trevor Story went on the injured list.

Kiner-Falefa is in his ninth season in the majors and fighting every day to not let it be his last. After Tuesday's heartbreaking loss to the Atlanta Braves, the 31-year-old opened up about the uncertainty of playing a bench role and the added pressure that comes with that.

Kiner-Falefa: 'Same answer it's been'

Apr 14, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Boston Red Sox second baseman Isiah Kiner-Falefa (2) hits a single against the Minnesota Twins in the fifth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

“I’m fighting for my career, I’m fighting for my life, I’m scrapping for every at bat I can get,” Kiner-Falefa said, per Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald.

“Understanding I’m getting older and my playing time has been cut, I’m not even playing at all, so I’m in there fighting for my life, fighting for my career, and this is a situation I’ve been in most of my career when I wasn’t playing every day, and it’s kind of the same answer it’s been. So it’s nice for them to give me an opportunity and I’m helping the team, but I wish I could do more.”

Kiner-Falefa sat at only 61 plate appearances on the year through his team's first 53 games. He's got three games with four plate appearances apiece in the last six games, so the Red Sox are definitely starting to trust him a bit more.

Can Kiner-Falefa suddenly become a power guy? Almost definitely not, considering his career high in home runs is eight. But for the moment, he's doing more than enough to earn short-term playing time over the likes of Caleb Durbin and Andruw Monasterio.

It's not necessarily Kiner-Falefa's job now to justify the $6 million the Red Sox spent on his contract, but it's an added benefit of any offensive surge he can keep rolling with.