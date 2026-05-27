Red Sox Pipeline Update: Franklin Arias Past Due for Promotion?

If you ever think Franklin Arias is slowing down, think again.

The Boston Red Sox's 20-year-old shortstop prospect had another massive week, and after just 46 career games at the Double-A level, he's shown more than enough to earn a promotion -- if the Red Sox think facing Triple-A pitchers is better for his development at this stage.

Beyond Arias' big week, there were lots of other stories to track down on the farm. Let's go over the top three.

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Arias hits three more home runs

Greenville Drive infielder Franklin Arias (19) blows a bubble Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025 during the MiLB baseball game against the Hub City Spartanburgers at Fifth Third Park in Spartanburg, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite a streak of three hitless games from May 14-17, Arias got his OPS for the month back to .952 with a monster week, which included a two-homer game on Friday and a third bomb on Saturday against the Reading Fightin' Phils. He's now hitting .346 with 11 homers in 36 games.

Offense wasn't even supposed to be Arias' calling card, especially in terms of hitting for power. Now that he's showing he's too good for Double-A, we have to start seriously considering him as an option to fulfill a starting role in the majors by early next season.

Anthony Eyanson's second hitless start

Tigers starting pitcher Anthony Eyanson 24, The LSU Tigers take on Little Rock Trojans in game 1 of the 2025 NCAA Div 1 Regional Baseball Championship at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, LA. Friday, May 30, 2025. | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Very quickly, Anthony Eyanson is erasing any doubt about his status as the top pitching prospect in the Red Sox organization. He was named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week after a five-inning, no-hit, three-strikeout start on Tuesday of last week.

Despite striking out eight batters this Tuesday in just four innings, Eyanson allowed three earned runs to balloon his ERA to a whopping... 1.35 in 33 1/3 innings as a professional. Of the five total runs he's allowed, three have come on homers. If he's not in the majors by the end of the season, then he'll be one of the biggest names to watch during spring training next year.

Yoeilin Cespedes earning back some prospect clout

Once a consensus top-five prospect in the organization, infielder Yoeilin Cespedes had a rough 2025 season and lost a lot of the luster he had as a teenager. But he's putting together a bounce-back season as a 20-year-old in High-A, and on Tuesday, he earned some major praise from Keith Law of The Athletic.

"(Cespedes is) hitting .314/.369/.572 so far in 37 games in High A, and I’m in," wrote Law. "He’s a little tank, listed at 5-foot-8 but strong like bull, getting a breaking ball up from Frederick’s Kiefer Lord and hammering it out to left field for a homer. He has a compact swing and swings very hard, sometimes to the point of knocking himself off balance."