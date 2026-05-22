Who Replaces Trevor Story? Four Solutions for Red Sox Now

The Boston Red Sox aren't going to have Trevor Story in the lineup for a while, unfortunately.

On Friday, Boston announced that the veteran shortstop underwent a successful sports hernia repair surgery.

"Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story underwent a successful sports hernia repair. The procedure was performed by Dr. William Meyers at The Vincera Institute in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania," the Red Sox announced.

This came after a few days of searching for extra opinions to see if surgery would be necessary. He was placed on the Injured List on May 16 and he has been looking for opinions since. Ultimately, surgery ended up being the call. When Story was placed on the Injured List, it was shared that surgery would mean that the veteran would be out for roughly six to 10 weeks.

With Story out, what should the Red Sox do at shortstop? Here are four options for the club.

Andruw Monasterio/Isiah Kiner-Falefa/Nick Sogard Tandem

May 14, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox designated hitter Andruw Monasterio (32) looks on after scoring a run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the eighth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

This is certainly going to be the club's solution over the next few days. When Story initially went down, it was shared that Marcelo Mayer would take practice reps at shortstop as a way to get up to speed. It was also shared that Monasterio and Kiner-Falefa would be short-term fits. Mayer wouldn't come into the mix unless there was a long-term issue. Monasterio has gotten most of the time since, but Nick Sogard got the start on Friday.

Marcelo Mayer

May 17, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Boston Red Sox second baseman Marcelo Mayer (11) runs to the dugout after the end of the inning against the Atlanta Braves during the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

This feels imminent. Mayer has made it clear that he feels comfortable making the switch back to shortstop and has started getting reps. His time will come. He very well could be the long-term answer for the team at one of the game's most difficult positions as well.

CJ Abrams

May 20, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams (5) singles against the New York Mets during the sixth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Now this would be crazy. But hear us out. The offense has been struggling. Abrams is a star over with the Washington Nationals. The 25-year-old has slashed .297/.391/.533 and a .924 OPS. He's leading the National League with 42 RBIs and has 10 homers under his belt as well. He was a trade candidate this past offseason. The Nationals are 25-26 on the season so far and don't appear to be going anywhere. Red Sox president and chief executive officer Sam Kennedy shared on Friday that the team has started talking trades with teams around the league already. Abrams would be a significant addition.

Jose Iglesias

Sep 23, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres third baseman Jose Iglesias (7) throws to first for an out during the seventh inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | David Frerker-Imagn Images

The slick-fielding former All-Star is a free agent right now. He wouldn't be an everyday option for the club, of course. But he's someone who can play good defense, hit well, and is a good presence in the clubhouse. Iglesias already has two stints with Boston under his belt. Why not a third?