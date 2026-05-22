Who Replaces Trevor Story? Four Solutions for Red Sox Now
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The Boston Red Sox aren't going to have Trevor Story in the lineup for a while, unfortunately.
On Friday, Boston announced that the veteran shortstop underwent a successful sports hernia repair surgery.
"Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story underwent a successful sports hernia repair. The procedure was performed by Dr. William Meyers at The Vincera Institute in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania," the Red Sox announced.
This came after a few days of searching for extra opinions to see if surgery would be necessary. He was placed on the Injured List on May 16 and he has been looking for opinions since. Ultimately, surgery ended up being the call. When Story was placed on the Injured List, it was shared that surgery would mean that the veteran would be out for roughly six to 10 weeks.
With Story out, what should the Red Sox do at shortstop? Here are four options for the club.
Andruw Monasterio/Isiah Kiner-Falefa/Nick Sogard Tandem
This is certainly going to be the club's solution over the next few days. When Story initially went down, it was shared that Marcelo Mayer would take practice reps at shortstop as a way to get up to speed. It was also shared that Monasterio and Kiner-Falefa would be short-term fits. Mayer wouldn't come into the mix unless there was a long-term issue. Monasterio has gotten most of the time since, but Nick Sogard got the start on Friday.
Marcelo Mayer
This feels imminent. Mayer has made it clear that he feels comfortable making the switch back to shortstop and has started getting reps. His time will come. He very well could be the long-term answer for the team at one of the game's most difficult positions as well.
CJ Abrams
Now this would be crazy. But hear us out. The offense has been struggling. Abrams is a star over with the Washington Nationals. The 25-year-old has slashed .297/.391/.533 and a .924 OPS. He's leading the National League with 42 RBIs and has 10 homers under his belt as well. He was a trade candidate this past offseason. The Nationals are 25-26 on the season so far and don't appear to be going anywhere. Red Sox president and chief executive officer Sam Kennedy shared on Friday that the team has started talking trades with teams around the league already. Abrams would be a significant addition.
Jose Iglesias
The slick-fielding former All-Star is a free agent right now. He wouldn't be an everyday option for the club, of course. But he's someone who can play good defense, hit well, and is a good presence in the clubhouse. Iglesias already has two stints with Boston under his belt. Why not a third?
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Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Boston Red Sox On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.comFollow patmcavoy