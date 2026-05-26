Red Sox Acquire 2-Time All-Star, Make Playoffs, and More Bold Predictions for 2026 Season

It's just May 26 and there are people out there talking as if the Boston Red Sox's season is over. It is not. Boston has 110 games left and is just three games out of an American League Wild Card spot. There's plenty of time for Boston to right the ship.

If you simply look at the Red Sox's record, then it's easy to get caught up in the negativity. Boston is 22-30 and is eight games below .500. In a typical year, things would be way worse than they are. The American League has been uncharacteristically bad, which has allowed Boston to remain firmly in the mix for a playoff spot. When Roman Anthony and Garrett Crochet return, they should be enough to close the gap. Then, if the club adds another piece or two, we'll be talking about this club in a completely different way than people are right now.

With that being said, he are bold predictions for the rest of the 2026 season.

Boston Will Acquire Isaac Paredes From The Houston Astros

May 23, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes (15) gestures after hitting a double against the Chicago Cubs during the eighth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Paredes was connected to the Red Sox this past offseason and he still seems like the most seamless addition the club could make. The Astros aren't going anywhere this season and dealing Paredes could bring them value. The Astros tried this past offseason, but things didn't work out. Right now, he just makes too much sense for Boston. He could play third base or second base and add a much-needed right-handed power bat.

Boston Will Make The Playoffs

May 20, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Connelly Early (71) pitches during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Red Sox are just three games out of a playoff spot and they pitch better than the majority of teams in front of them. Once Anthony returns, the Red Sox's offense immediately will be better. If the club then adds one more piece — like Paredes — they can go on a run.

Roman Anthony Will Hit At Least .285

iMay 3, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox designated hitter Roman Anthony (19) warms-up before batting against the Houston Astros during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Roman Anthony was hitting .229 when he landed on the Injured List. He was off to a slow start overall, but was starting to find it before going down. In his final five games before landing on the Injured List, Anthony was slashing .333/.400/.444 with an .844 OPS, two doubles and two walks. Last year, he started off slowly across his first 15 games of his big league career and was batting .114. Then, he turned it on. From June 27 through Sep. 2, he slashed .329/.419/.512 with a .931 OPS, seven homers, 27 RBIs, and 16 doubles in 56 games played. He's going to get hot at some point when he returns and his numbers at the end of the season will be just fine.

Aroldis Chapman Will Win The Mariano Rivera AL Reliever Of The Year Award Again

May 20, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman (44) pitches during the ninth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Chapman has been a complete game-changer in Boston. He won the award last year after logging a 1.17 ERA in 67 appearances, to go along with 32 saves. This year, he has been even better with a 0.51 ERA in 18 outings, to go along with 12 saves. More hardware should be in his future.