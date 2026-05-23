Red Sox Once Again Tied to 2-Time All-Star Slugger

The Boston Red Sox need a big bat to help take this offense to a higher gear and the rumors and buzz out there are starting to already get a bit louder.

On Friday, Red Sox president and chief executive officer Sam Kennedy was candid and shared that the club already has been talking to teams about finding a way to add some offense. While he didn't say any deal is imminent, the fact that Kennedy acknowledged that talks are happening sooner than usual is a positive sign. Red Sox senior advisor Theo Epstein had a similar message earlier in the week as Kennedy.

Then, The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey reported on Saturday that the Red Sox are looking to add a right-handed bat and the position isn't necessarily as important as the offense itself.

On the same day, ESPN's David Schoenfield dropped a column specifically about the Houston Astros and their various path forward ahead of the 2026 trade deadline. Of note, Schoenfield specifically said that the Red Sox, Cincinnati Reds and the Philadelphia Phillies would be potential trade partners for Astros All-Star Isaac Paredes.

Should the Red Sox Call About Isaac Paredes Again?

May 19, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes (15) celebrates hitting a two run home run against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

"Isaac Paredes," Schoenfield wrote. "He's also under team control through 2027 and is a year younger than [Jeremy Peña]. Paredes is playing third base because [Carlos Correa] is injured, but there isn't really room for Paredes, Correa and [Christian Walker] anyway, especially with [Yordan Álvarez] and Altuve needing to be the DH. The Phillies, Reds and Red Sox would all be potential trade partners."

Now, Red Sox fans have heard this one before. Paredes was the talk of the offseason for Boston. He was one of the most notable trade candidates linked to the organization. There was even a time when Boston reportedly was close to a three-team deal with the Astros and St. Louis Cardinals that would've brought Paredes to town.

If the club is looking for a right-handed bat with pop, there may not be a better option than Paredes. Things didn't work out and the Red Sox got Caleb Durbin. Boston needs more offense and that's what Paredes is known for. With Marcelo Mayer about to make the switch to shortstop, the Red Sox could slot Paredes in at second base and still roll with Durbin at the hot corner if they saw fit. Or, they could go out and get Paredes and have him play third base and use Durbin at second base or someone else on the roster, like Nick Sogard or Andruw Monasterio.

If the Red Sox are looking to add a bat quickly with Trevor Story out for a while after surgery, Paredes may be the best option.