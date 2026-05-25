Yordan Álvarez, Mike Trout Headline Red Sox Dream Trade Targets

The Boston Red Sox have made it clear that they are looking to add pieces to help fix this struggling offense. But who could actually solve the Red Sox's problems?

Red Sox president and chief executive officer Sam Kennedy made it clear that talks are ongoing for Boston to bolster its floundering offense. If the Red Sox really want to contend this season, they need to do something big. Some sort of bench bat or something around the edges simply isn't going to cut it. Also, Boston fans certainly haven't been quiet this season about their distaste for the 2026 season.

The season has been a mess, to say the least. There's no denying the fact that Boston should've been more aggressive in fixing its offense this past offseason. Sure, there were rumors all over the place. The Red Sox should've retained Alex Bregman. Boston was connected to Pete Alonso and Kyle Schwarber in rumors but simply didn't step up to the plate. At the time, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reported that Boston offered "fewer years and significantly less money" for Alonso. Schwarber shared that he and Boston had a Zoom call and then things just fizzled out. Boston didn't make an offer. The Red Sox publicly said they wanted offense but didn't step up when it came to the money.

Boston should've solved the offense this past offseason, but didn't. Now, it needs to find a solution in the trade market. Here are five dream trade targets for the Red Sox.

Yordan Álvarez — Houston Astros

May 16, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) reacts after hitting a home run to right field against the Texas Rangers during the first inning at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Yordan Álvarez would be the perfect addition for Boston. Houston is also struggling and Álvarez is one of the best overall offensive players in the league. He's not a right-handed bat, but that doesn't matter when it comes to a guy as good as Álvarez. He has 15 homers, 31 RBIs and is batting .300. Boston needs that.

Mike Trout — Los Angeles Angels

May 23, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) is greeted in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The three-time Most Valuable Player is back. He has 13 homers and 28 RBIs in 53 games played. Offensively, he would give Boston what it needs from the right side of the plate. Plus, he would be a veteran leader in the clubhouse Boston needs. But Ceddanne Rafaela is the club's center fielder. Defensively, it may not be smooth. But his bat is what Boston needs.

Ketel Marte — Arizona Diamondbacks

May 23, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) shakes hands with first base coach Dave McKay (36) after hitting a single against the Colorado Rockies during the eighth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | Anna Carrington-Imagn Images

Marte was connected to Boston this past offseason, but the Diamondbacks but didn't trade him. Right now, the Diamondbacks are 28-24 and certainly don't seem likely to blow it up. Marte would be the offensive piece the club needs, but certainly doesn't seem likely, unfortunately.

Byron Buxton — Minnesota Twins

May 22, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Minnesota Twins designated hitter Byron Buxton (25) celebrates his a two run home run against the Boston Red Sox during the seventh inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Buxton just torched the Red Sox and has been awesome overall this season. He has 16 homers and 26 RBIs in 44 games played. But he has spent his entire career in Minnesota and has a no-trade clause.

Luis Arraez — San Francisco Giants

May 22, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Luis Arraez (1) gestures after hitting a single against the Chicago White Sox during the seventh inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images | John Hefti-Imagn Images

The Red Sox are moving Marcelo Mayer to shortstop and because of that, second base is going to be open. Arraez may not have massive pop, but he's batting .320 right now in 50 games and has been excellent defensively. Boston needs more guys to get on base. Arraez could easily be that guy.