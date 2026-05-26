Red Sox Announce Starting Pitchers for Series With MLB-Leading Braves

The Boston Red Sox have a difficult series ahead of them kicking off on Tuesday night from Fenway Park.

Boston is riding a three-game losing streak after being swept by the Minnesota Twins over the weekend. Now, the Red Sox will try to break out of the slump against the No. 1 overall team in baseball right now in the Atlanta Braves.

Atlanta has dealt with injuries all season to this point, but it finds itself entering the series with a 36-18 record and a plus-102 run differential. Boston, on the other hand, has a 22-30 record and a minus-16 run differential. The Braves are in first place in the National League East and the Red Sox are in last place in the American League East. Boston is three games out of an American League Wild Card spot. In comparison, the Braves have the most wins in the league and the closest teams to them right now are the Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Dodgers, who both have 34 wins.

It's going to be a tough series, to say the least. Plus, Boston has been bad at home. The Red Sox are actually 8-17 at Fenway Park so far this season and 14-13 on the road. A weird season, to say the least.

With that being said, here are the pitching probables for the matchup.

Red Sox vs. Braves Pitching Probables

Boston Red Sox Fenway Park | Adam Glanzman / Stringer / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Game 1 Tuesday (First Pitch — 6:45 p.m. ET): Ranger Suárez vs. Spencer Strider

Game 2 Wednesday (First Pitch — 6:45 p.m. ET): Connelly Early vs. Bryce Elder

Game 3 Thursday (First Pitch — 4:10 p.m. ET): TBA (Brayan Bello) vs. Chris Sale

The Red Sox match up with every team from a pitching perspective. Despite the fact that the Red Sox haven't been close to the team the Braves are this season, Boston should do well from a pitching perspective. Suárez has a 2.40 ERA in nine starts. In comparison, Strider has a 3.00 ERA in four starts. Early has a 3.33 ERA in 10 starts and Elder has a 1.97 ERA in 11 starts.

The wild card will be Thursday. Sale has been incredible for the Braves. He has a 1.89 ERA in 10 starts to go along with a 7-3 record. On the other side, Boston is expected to roll with Bello once again, barring a change. It hasn't been announced if he'll come in behind an opener, although that seems likely.