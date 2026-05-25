The Red Sox’s Most Damning Stat of the 2026 Season

The Boston Red Sox haven't been the team that they want to be so far this season. There's no way around it.

Boston did make a few good moves this past offseason, like bringing Willson Contreras, Sonny Gray and Ranger Suárez to town. But the Red Sox let Alex Bregman walk and clearly thought simply improving the rotation and defense would be enough to contend. The club missed the mark. The Red Sox didn't have enough offense last year when Bregman was great at the hot corner, but first base was a struggle. Boston went out and got Contreras, who has been amazing at first base. But now third base is a struggle.

On paper, this club should be better than it is. The talent is there, but by not adding more offense, the Red Sox didn't give themselves much room for error. A few slumps later and all of a sudden Boston has had one of the worst offenses in baseball. Plus, of course, losing Roman Anthony to the Injured List hasn't helped. Garrett Crochet is also on the Injured List. Boston rolled the dice and has failed so far this season. Having great pitching and defense is awesome, but you still need to find a way to score four runs if you give up three.

The Red Sox Have Been Brutal At Fenway Park

Sep 6, 2020; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; An empty Fenway Park is seen during the game between the Boston Red Sox and the Toronto Blue Jays. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images | Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

The offense has been the talk of the season so far, but it isn't even the most surprising thing about the club right now. That is the club's performance at Fenway Park. Now, of course the offense adds to that point, but the Red Sox have been bad at home.

The Red Sox are 22-30 in the season so far. 25 of those games have come at Fenway Park. You would think that the club would be right around .500 at home, or better. That's the case. The Red Sox are 8-17 at Fenway Park and are 14-13 on the road. Contenders aren't nine games below .500 at home. There's no other way to sugarcoat it. Last season, the Red Sox finished the campaign at 89-73. Boston was 48-33 at Fenway Park and 41-40 on the road. The New York Yankees went 50-31 at home and the Toronto Blue Jays were 54-27 at home.

This season, the Tampa Bay Rays are 19-5 at home and the Yankees are 17-9 at home. Good teams play well at home. It's supposed to be an advantage, but Boston has been getting shelled at Fenway Park. The Red Sox just got swept by Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park. That simply shouldn't happen.