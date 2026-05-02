Red Sox At Risk of Losing Reliever Tommy Kahnle

There's a chance that the Boston Red Sox are going to lose a veteran reliever from the organization in the coming days.

When Boston signed veteran reliever Tommy Kahnle to a minor league deal shortly before the season, the club included an upward mobility clause in the deal. What this means is that by a certain date, the club has to have him on the major league roster, or Kahnle can trigger the clause and then be offered to the other teams. If a team were to want to put him on their MLB roster, but could either match it or let him go.

The first date for the clause in Kahnle's deal was May 1. Ari Alexander of 7News Boston WHDH reported that he has, in fact, opted to trigger the clause in his deal as well.

"Source: Red Sox RHP Tommy Kahnle has exercised his assignment clause," Alexander reported.

The Red Sox Could Lose Tommy Kahnle

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tommy Kahnle walks off the field after the 3-2 loss to the Seattle Mariners in 15 innings at ALDS Game 5 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

So, now every other team in the league has a chance to poach Kahnle. If a team wants to put the veteran on their roster, then Boston will have to either let him go or match it. You'll hear about deals like these a few times per year at the beginning of each big league season. Just because he triggered it, doesn't mean Boston will lose him. If none of the other teams want him on their big league roster, then Boston can still keep him down in Triple-A. If a team does want him, Boston still could match.

Arguably, Boston should've just called him up in the first place. He has made eight appearances down in Triple-A and has a 2.89 ERA. Interim manager Chad Tracy, who was with him down in Triple-A before replacing Alex Cora, said that he could help this team.

"For a veteran of his caliber that’s been around, yes, he can help out,” Tracy said. “He’s been around the big leagues for a really long time. He knows how to pitch. He’s been here, he’s pitched in the playoffs. So absolutely can help out.”

Boston's bullpen has been solid overall, but Kahnle is an 11-year veteran with a 3.61 ERA in 436 2/3 innings pitched. Boston was chasing him for a few years and finally got him just before the 2026 season. The easiest thing would've been simply to promote him. Now, we have to wait throughout the weekend to see if a change is made.