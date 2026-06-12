Red Sox Backed Craig Breslow, But 2027 Is Far From Certain

The Boston Red Sox aren't in a good place right now, to say the least. It doesn't take much to see that.

Boston entered the 2026 season with some question marks. The Red Sox obviously let Alex Bregman walk in free agency, which was a public relations nightmare after publicly talking about how he was the team's top priority. The Philadelphia Phillies said similar things about Kyle Schwarber and put their money where their mouth was. At the end of the day, Schwarber's five-year, $150 million deal could be an overpay by the end of the deal. But not right now. Right now, he has 24 homers in 65 games and is leading the league. When it came to Bregman, Boston should've stepped up. It would've helped to eliminate some of the mess the club finds itself in.

But the Bregman miss isn't the only thing. The Red Sox didn't add enough power in the offseason and came into the season with a roster that already was a bit funky because they didn't clear the outfield logjam. Now, with Roman Anthony on the shelf, that conversation has gone away a bit. But it'll come back. This roster isn't maximized and there was a time when the club had a talented outfielder sitting on the bench with a hole elsewhere on the roster. The Red Sox bet on good pitching and defense and it has been a losing bet so far. The Red Sox are 27-39 and have already fired a handful of coaches. So, what's next?

What Are The Red Sox Going To Do With Craig Breslow?

Dec 9, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow speaks with the media at the Hilton Anatole during the 2024 MLB Winter Meetings. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Red Sox president and chief executive officer Sam Kennedy said on Thursday that chief baseball officer Craig Breslow's job isn't in jeopardy right now. But is that really the case? Sean McAdam of MassLive.com said on Friday that it's "nearly impossible" to believe Breslow will be with the Red Sox beyond the 2026 season.

"The minute anyone in Red Sox upper management or ownership even hints that moving on from Breslow is under consideration is the day that Breslow’s tenure with the club is effectively over," McAdam wrote. "Even the slightest acknowledgement that a change was being considered would have been seen as the beginning of the end for the embattled executive.

"And so Breslow remains on the job, for now. If that’s still the case on the final weekend of September, it will be a tremendous upset. It’s nearly impossible to imagine Breslow remaining with the Sox past the end of the regular season."

Two things can be true. Kennedy could be telling the truth that Breslow's job isn't in jeopardy right now and McAdam's point saying it would be "nearly impossible" to see him back next year can both be true. The Red Sox already shook things up by cutting ties with Alex Cora and a handful of coaches. If the Red Sox were to fire Breslow right now, they would have to pick up the pieces and find another decision maker while also trying to turn the season around at the same time. If there's going to be executive turnover, it would make much more sense to do it later in the year than right now. But if the team doesn't turn things around, don't be shocked if Breslow is gone long before the 2027 season.