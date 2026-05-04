Red Sox Calling Up 29-Year-Old Rookie to Avoid Losing Him to Rival Club

Alec Gamboa has never pitched in a Major League Baseball game, but the Boston Red Sox just called him up to change that.

The Red Sox activated Gamboa and selected him to the major league roster on Monday, according to an official team announcement on social media. Left-handed pitcher Danny Coulombe was placed on the 15-day injured list with cervical spasms, while Patrick Sandoval was moved to the 60-day injured list to open a spot on the 40-man roster.

Gamboa had an assignment clause that allowed another club to claim him from the Red Sox if they were willing to add him to their active roster and Boston was unwilling to match. Per Cotillo, that clause was triggered over the weekend, and the Red Sox opted to keep the left-hander around.

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What are Red Sox getting in Gamboa?

May 27, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; A Boston Red Sox hat and glove sit in the dug out before a game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

The 29-year-old Gamboa signed a minor-league deal with the Red Sox after a 19-game stint in the Korean Baseball Organization last year, which he opted for after he was released in May by the Los Angeles Dodgers. He put up a 3.58 ERA with 117 strikeouts in 108 innings for the Lotte Giants.

Gamboa made three starts for the Worcester Red Sox earlier this season, allowing nine earned runs in 13 innings pitched (6.23 ERA), but striking out 15 batters. Evidently, his stuff looked major league ready to someone important who watched him pitch, or he wouldn't be joining the Red Sox this week.

In reality, Gamboa is replacing Coulombe as the second or third lefty in the Red Sox's bullpen, which has been mediocre to this point. It's unlikely he could make matters much worse, but baseball has a way of putting players handling new roles under a magnifying glass.

Gamboa could also soon become the seventh Red Sox pitcher to make his major league debut since opening day, joining Ryan Watson, Tyler Uberstine, Jack Anderson, Tyler Samaniego, Eduardo Rivera, and Jake Bennett. All but Bennett previously were forced to make those debuts in the middle of an inning.