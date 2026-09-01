Red Sox Could Get More Firepower as Curtis Mead Starts Playing Catch

Despite the series loss against the New York Yankees over the weekend and the loss of Willson Contreras to the Injured List, the vibes are still high around the Boston Red Sox.

Contreras is going to be just fine. He's been hurting for a while and is now finally getting a bit of time to fully rest up and get healthy for the playoff hunt. Despite the series loss against New York, the Red Sox are sitting pretty in the standings. Boston is 75-63 and currently has the No. 2 American League Wild Card spot. Now, the Red Sox are three games behind the Yankees for the top Wild Card spot.

Boston's lineup just got a significant boost with the additions of Roman Anthony and Trevor Story and they may not be the last additions for the club this season. Garrett Crochet took a positive step and has been playing catch off a mound, which is the next step in his progression. Also, trade deadline addition Curtis Mead, who played one game with Boston before landing on the Injured List with a fractured wrist, took a step in the right direction on Monday.

Mead was seen at Fenway Park playing catch. This comes shortly after he had his left wrist cast removed.

Progress For Curtis Mead

Jul 19, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Washington Nationals third baseman Curtis Mead (45) grounds out resulting in an RBI during the third inning against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Curtis Mead throwing with a glove on his injured left wrist (which no longer has a cast on it) pic.twitter.com/xoJhgAyKMW — Rob Bradford (@bradfo) August 31, 2026

A return isn't imminent just yet. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo said that Mead "remains a ways off" from returning.

"Curtis Mead played catch on the field today but remains a ways off doing range-of-motion/strengthening with the wrist," Cotillo wrote. "Justin Slaten is 'on-and-off' throwing and symptoms haven't completely resolved, so he's not a candidate to be active when rosters expand Tuesday."

While Mead isn't going to be ready in the near future, the fact that he's making progress is a massive bright spot for Boston. Right now, the Red Sox are getting closer to full strength. For the foreseeable future, they're going to be just fine in the middle infield with Story at shortstop and Nick Sogard at second base. They will be able to carry the Red Sox in the middle infield until a potential Mead return. If he does return in 2026, that will be a luxury.

Boston's lineup with Anthony and Story back, plus Contreras when he returns, is elite.

This is the lineup Boston unveiled in the first game Anthony and Story came back:

Roman Anthony, DH Ceddanne Rafaela, CF Wilyer Abreu, RF Willson Contreras, 1B Adley Rutschman, C Caleb Durbin, 3B Jarren Duran, LF Trevor Story, SS Nick Sogard, 2B

That's elite and balanced. That's the type of lineup that can make a deep run. If all of a sudden, Boston adds a guy with 17 homers and 48 RBIs to that No. 9 spot, we're talking about arguably the best overall lineup in the American League. Boston can contend as is. But it can still get better.