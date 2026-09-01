Garrett Crochet Gives Red Sox Fans Major Reason for Hope

The Boston Red Sox turned their season around over the last few months, depsite losing significant talent to the Injured List.

Over the last few days, we've started to see Boston start to get healthier, although there's more work to do. Roman Anthony and Trevor Story returned and both have been awesome. Anthony went 4-for-8 in his first two games back with two doubles, a triple, a walk and two runs scored. Story has also gone 4-for-8 with two doubles and three RBIs, including a walk-off single on Monday night against the Seattle Mariners.

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Garrett Crochet Is Trending Up

Apr 25, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet (35) looks on during the sixth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Anthony and Story's returns have both been extremely positive. Now, another Boston star is inching closer to a return himself. Garrett Crochet hasn't appeared in a game for Boston since April 25. But Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reported on Monday that Crochet has progressed in his rehab to the point of playing catch off the mound.

"Garrett Crochet has begun playing catch off the mound, the next stage of progression after throwing off flat ground," Cerullo wrote.

This doesn't mean that Crochet is going to be ready to go tomorrow for Boston, but this is a clear sign of progress.

The big lefty has been working his way and acknowledged earlier in the month that if he is able to return, it will be a "million percent" in a relief role. Crochet told Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com that he believed that the most that he'll be able to build up to is a maximum of two innings.

“What could I build up to, max? Probably two innings, just looking at the schedule based on when I started throwing and being smart about it,” Crochet said.

Boston has been great since the end of June. The turnaround that Boston has been able to put together is historic and the club wasn't even close to full strength. Anthony and Story already are back. Crochet is progressing. Right now, Willson Contreras is on the Injured List, but he's going to be alright. Boston is 75-63 and yet it's going to just get better.

It's going to be interesting to see what the roster looks like when the playoffs get here. The Red Sox have the best bullpen in baseball, but if Crochet can return, someone is going to lose their spot. Alec Gamboa is the likely answer in that scenario. Back in 2021, Crochet had a 2.84 ERA in 54 appearances out of the Chicago White Sox's bullpen. If the Red Sox can get that guy at some point down the stretch, look out, opposing American League contenders.