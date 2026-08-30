Red Sox's Nick Sogard's Home Run Would've Been Gone in 21 of 30 MLB Parks

The Boston Red Sox started their day off on a high note on Saturday, to say the least.

Boston took down the New York Yankees in Game 1 of a day-night doubleheader, 6-0. After losing 1-0 on Friday night, Boston got back on track behind young lefty Jake Bennett.

Boston got the scoring started first on Saturday night as well, thanks to Nick Sogard's third home run of his big league career.

Nick Sogard Has Been Great

Aug 23, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox second baseman Nick Sogard (20) throws to first for an out during the ninth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sogard's first big league homer didn't come until Aug. 19, just 10 days ago. Now, he has three. The young infielder took a Max Fried high fastball out to right field at Yankee Stadium. When it comes to homers in New York, right field is the spot to do it. Every year, it gets talked about. Sometimes, you don't even need to crush a ball to get it out in right field at Yankee Stadium. You can mishit it and still get it out sometimes. It's just 314 feet down the line in right.

So, naturally, sometimes balls that get out in right look like they wouldn't be gone in most parks. While this is the case, Sogard's homer wasn't a cheapie, by any means. It actually would've been gone in 21 out of the 30 big league ballparks, per Baseball Savant.

Ironically, it would not have been a home run if the Red Sox and Yankees were playing in Boston at Fenway Park on Saturday night, The nine ballparks that Sogard's homer wouldn't have been out at are Fenway Park, Chase Field, Wrigley Field, Coors Field, Kauffman Stadium, Angel Stadium, Target Field, Busch Stadium and Tropicana Field.

Fortunately, the game did take place on New York though.

Recently, Sogard has been a revelation for Boston. He's been getting action all over the infield and has been delivering offensively. Whether he has been at the top of the order, or towards the bottom, it hasn't mattered. He gives this club good at-bats pretty much every time he steps up to the plate. He's batting .267 now after the homer and should have a consistent role moving forward, even when Trevor Story comes back. Until Curtis Mead returns — if he does in 2026 — Sogard should be at second base with Story at shortstop when he comes back up. He's been that good.

He's one of many positive stories for the 2026 Red Sox. This is a guy who got an opportunity in the majors due to injuries and inconsistent performances from other Boston infielders. He's made the most of it.