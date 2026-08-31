Gut Reaction: Red Sox Questions After Roman Anthony Return, Yankees Loss

The Boston Red Sox have a 25-game sprint ahead of them before the playoffs are going to be upon us.

The weekend unfortunately didn't go as planned for Boston as the Red Sox hit the road to take on the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium in a four-game set. On the bright side, the Red Sox got Roman Anthony and Trevor Story back into the lineup for the first time since May. The impending return of both hung over the club leading into the series. There was a time when there was hope that they would return in Game 1 of the series on Friday. That didn't happen and it was a talking point all throughout the weekend.

Anthony and Story ultimately returned on Sunday. The duo combined to tally four of the Red Sox's seven total base hits.

While the return of Anthony and Story gave Red Sox fans some hope, ultimately the series didn't go Boston's way. The Red Sox lost three of the four games and lost the season series against New York in the process. If the Red Sox came out on top on Sunday, they would've been two games behind the Yankees, plus the tiebreaker, with 25 games to go. Instead, the Red Sox find themselves four games behind New York for the top Wild Card spot with a month left in the season.

It's going to be an intriguing month as we inch closer and closer to the playoffs. Here's how Boston should handle things from here on out.

How To Handle Race For Wild Card Spot

Aug 24, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy (17) addresses the media against the Miami Marlins before the game at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boston isn't out of it in the race for the top Wild Card spot, to say the least, but it's going to be much harder to overtake New York now. While Boston is four games behind New York, it's technically more than that because the Yankees have the tiebreaker. That means that the Red Sox need a five-game swing to get ahead of New York in just 25 games without another regular season matchup between the two.

The Red Sox have a five-game lead over the Cleveland Guardians, who have the No. 3 Wild Card spot. Boston is significantly more likely than not going to finish the season with the No. 2 Wild Card spot, barring some long winning streak, or losing streak. The Yankees are most likely going to land the top AL Wild Card spot, which means these two teams are most likely hurdling towards a playoff series, just like last year. Right now, we're on pace for a Red Sox-Yankees Wild Card series over at Yankee Stadium.

Because of that, the focus from here on out needs to be getting as close to 100 percent as possible. Sonny Gray isn't starting to give him rest. Willson Contreras was pulled early on Sunday and was placed on the Injured List on Monday. Ranger Suárez hasn't quite looked like himself lately and should be someone to watch in need of rest. Anyone who is even a little bit banged up needs to be rested in some capacity.

At this point, it will be extremely difficult for Boston to move up, or even move back. If the Red Sox won the Yankees series, things would be different. They would have significanty easier path to the top Wild Card spot. This isn't to say the Red Sox shouldn't try to win every game from here on out. Boston should try its best to go 25-0. But rest should a priority as well right now with the club's likely playoff spot getting clear.

How To Handle Returnees

iMay 3, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox designated hitter Roman Anthony (19) warms-up before batting against the Houston Astros during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Anthony and Story are back with Boston and Isiah Kiner-Falefa is soon to follow. When rosters expand on Sep. 1, Kiner-Falefa is likely to make his return. To get Anthony and Story back on the roster, Mickey Gasper and Anthony Seigler were sent down to the minors. Gasper is back up due to the Contreras injury. Seigler isn't eligible to be brought back up to the big leagues just yet. Players who are optioned have to stay down in Triple-A for at least 10 days, unless there's an injury on the big league roster.

When it comes to Anthony, he was used as the leadoff hitter and as designated hitter on Sunday. That should continue, while also being worked into left field at times. But Jarren Duran should remain a consistent presence out in left field. We've finally seen Duran start to get hot over the last few weeks. Boston needs that. Early on this season, Duran didn't adjust well to his shifting role. He's played good defense this season and is starting to turn a corner. From here on out, Sunday should be the norm. Now, of course, we'll see Jahami Jones and Eli White work in as well. But Duran should be out in left field a lot with Anthony as DH.

Story is the shortstop and will play most days. When he comes out, he can be replaced by Andruw Monasterio, Nick Sogard or even Kiner-Falefa. From here on out, Sogard should be the consistent second baseman, until his bat cools off, with Monasterio and Kiner-Falefa mixed in all over the infield. Kiner-Falefa got some time at first base earlier in the season. That should be the case again down the stretch, especially with Contreras on the Injured List.

Boston is in a very good place, but now it's about managing the rest of the season to stay healthy.