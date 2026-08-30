Red Sox Demote 2 Fan Favorites for Roman Anthony, Trevor Story Return

We knew moves were coming, but it still caused some shock value to see them play out on Sunday.

As the Boston Red Sox activated young star outfielder Roman Anthony and expensive veteran shortstop Trevor Story from the 60-day injured list on Sunday, two position players had to be optioned to Triple-A Worcester.

According to a report from Ari Alexander of WHDH-TV in Boston, the Red Sox optioned catcher/designated hitter Mickey Gasper and infielder Anthony Seigler to Worcester on Sunday as the corresponding moves for Anthony and Story's returns.

Seigler, Gasper delivered for Red Sox in majors

Aug 15, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Red Sox infielder Anthony Seigler (48) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At the end of the day, the two players who got sent down were likely the two who stood to lose most or all of their playing time with Story and Anthony back. But one could still argue the moment represented a miscarriage of justice, because both played key roles in the Red Sox's summer turnaround.

Anthony and Story both missed over three months of action. When Story last played on May 14, the Red Sox ended the day at 18-25. They fell as low as 32-46, but turned things around starting at the end of June.

Seigler, who hardly anyone saw as an important contributor at the start of the year, wound up playing the leadoff role for the Red Sox at times, and although he went through some dry spells as the summer wore on, he wound up with a very solid .737 OPS/108 OPS+ in his 48 games to date.

Gasper, meanwhile, struggled at the beginning of the summer and only got the call back up to the majors two weeks ago. In that stretch, he put up an outlandish 11-for-26 stat line that included five home runs. Those were his first five round-trippers in a Red Sox uniform, and they came in the span of eight games.

In translation, there's a chance that the Red Sox could lose something offensively in the short term by taking the steering wheel from Seigler and Gasper. But in October, they'd rather have Anthony and Story in the fold (especially understandable in Anthony's case), so there's no time like the present to get those two reacclimated.

Major League Baseball is a tough business, as if anyone needed a reminder. Unfortunately for Seigler and Gasper, that reminder arrived at a tough time, as the Red Sox got set for their biggest game of the year.