The Brayan Bello Conversation Red Sox Have Been Dreading Is Here

The Boston Red Sox have one of the best overall starting rotations in Major League Baseball, but there is a serious Brayan Bello problem on the club's hands.

Bello has been excellent when he has come in behind an opener. In the four appearances he has come in behind an opener, he has allowed just two earned runs in 25 1/3 innings pitched for a 0.71 ERA. When he has started games this season, he has been a mess and Thursday was no different.

Bello was sharp behind an opener on May 29 and went seven shutout innings against a very good Cleveland Guardians. team. On Thursday, Bello got the start against the 30-33 Baltimore Orioles and was lit up for six runs in the first inning and eight earned runs overall in five innings of work. When Bello has started games this season, he just hasn't had it. He entered the day on Thursday with a 9.68 ERA in 30 2/3 innings in games in which he started. That number is now up to 10.35 in 35 2/3 innings pitched. That's not going to cut it for a team that is trying to turn its season around.

After the loss on Thursday, Boston is now 26-35 on the season and in last place in the American League East. At this point, the Red Sox need to consider making some sort of move.

It's Time For Boston To Make A Move

May 23, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Brayan Bello (66) pitches during the third inning against the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

After the game on Thursday, Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy was asked if he thought this was a mental block for Bello.

"I don't know," Tracy said. "I don't know. It's hard to say."

Tracy was asked if a stint at Triple-A Worcester could help Bello at this point.

"I don't know," Tracy said. "We'll talk more about that. There's topics there that I want to discuss with everybody inside and be on the same page with all of that kind of stuff."

Chad Tracy was asked if this is mental thing for Brayan Bello when it comes to starting/working in a bulk role:



"I don't know."



Asked if going to the minors could help Bello:



"I don't know." pic.twitter.com/5MRwI09r3q — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) June 4, 2026

After the game on Thursday, Bello spoke to the media and wanted to shut down the narrative between starting and coming in behind an opener.

"Just stop talking about bullpen and starting games. I’ve always been a starter," Bello said through a translator, as transcribed by MassLive.com's Christopher Smith. And when I’ve been successful as a starter, nobody has questioned whether I have to be in the bullpen or starting games. So starting from there, just stop that talk because I’m just having a bad season. That’s it. It’s not whether I’m a starter or I’m a reliever. I’m just having a bad season. But I know I can turn it around. I always have. And I think I will.”

Brayan Bello makes it very clear he's done with the conversation about him starting or coming out of the bullpen.



"First of all, just stop talking about bullpen and starting games. I've always been a starter and when I've been successful as a starter, no one has questioned… pic.twitter.com/Eq1QWoAMz8 — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) June 4, 2026

Arguably, the time is now. While Bello was great behind an opener, the Red Sox were actually 1-3 in those games in large part because the opener struggled. When Bello has been starting games, he has struggled. With Boston nine games below .500, they can't afford a question mark every fifth day.

Right now, Jake Bennett has a 1.60 ERA in nine starts down in Triple-A. Arguably, it's time for Bello to head down to Triple-A for a few weeks to right the ship with less pressure. Boston needs him if the club wants to be at its best. But right now, Bello isn't where he needs to be. Bringing up someone like Bennett could help for a few weeks and then hopefully, Bello will be ready to roll.