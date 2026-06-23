Red Sox Have Intriguing Trade Chip in 35-Year-Old Flamethrower

If you have been following along with the Boston Red Sox over the last few weeks, it certainly hasn't been positive.

Over the last two weeks, Boston had the seventh-best team ERA in Major League Baseball at 3.72. While this is the case, Boston is 4-8 over that stretch. It's just been a brutal and unlucky run for the Red Sox, to say the least. Unfortunately, there is no end in sight. Boston's offense is bad and has let the pitching down. A big example of this was Monday night against the Colorado Rockies. Boston faced off against the team with the worst record in baseball at an extremely hitter-friendly ballpark at Coors Field and mustered up just two runs and five base hits. Arguably, it was the worst showing of the season so far for Boston.

The Red Sox are struggling and if they don't turn things around now, we're going to see guys traded. Naturally, Sonny Gray, Aroldis Chapman, and Jarren Duran have been talked about as potential trade chips. They're big-name stars and would help contenders. They aren't the only guys to watch, though. On Tuesday, FanSided's Robert Murray held a question-and-answer session with fans and answered a wide range of questions about the trade market. In the process, he said he believes Boston will get trade interest in flamethrower Tyron Guerrero.

The Red Sox Have A Handful Of Guys To Watch

Jun 17, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Tyron Guerrero (41) throws in the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Jaiden Tripi-Imagn Images | Jaiden Tripi-Imagn Images

"Fascinating one here," Murray wrote. "I think the Red Sox will get interest, but considering his age and how he last pitched in MLB in 2019, I have a hard time seeing anyone giving up something too crazy for him especially since he could be had on a minor-league contract this winter."

Guerrero made his big return to the majors as a member of the Red Sox this season after seven seasons. Before the 2026 season, he hadn't played in a big league game since 2019 as a member of the Miami Marlins. In 2026, he has pitched in 13 games and has a 3.65 ERA and an 18-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He's in the 99th percentile in fastball velocity and 94th percentile in extension. Overall, his advanced metrics are elite.

For a guy who signed a minor league deal with Boston before the season, if they could get any return for him, that would be incredible. Guerrero has been a feel-good story for Boston this season. It's not every day you see a guy return to the majors after seven years and thrive. That has been the case with Guerrero, regardless of whether he is traded or not.