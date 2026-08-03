Red Sox Going 'Big-Game Hunting' Just Before 2026 Trade Deadline

After months of rumors and speculation about the 2026 Major League Baseball trade deadline, it is finally here.

At this point, we're just hours away from the deadline and the Boston Red Sox are still looking. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo reported that the "sense" behind closed doors is that Boston is going "big-game hunting."

"Still, there remains a sense behind closed doors that the Red Sox are going big-game hunting," Cotillo wrote. "Nothing has materialized yet, but Boston is known to have been talking about long-term shortstop options (like Elly De La Cruz, Zach Neto, Otto Lopez and others), potential upgrades at catcher and adding depth to both the rotation and bullpen."

Now that's certainly an interesting quote, especially with all of the rumors swirling around. As Cotillo mentioned, Boston reportedly checked in on Elly De La Cruz of the Cincinnati Reds, although that didn't go anywhere. Zach Neto and Otto Lopez have both been infielders linked to the Red Sox over the last week, or so.

The Red Sox Are Looking For More

Dec 9, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow speaks with the media at the Hilton Anatole during the 2024 MLB Winter Meetings. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

When it comes to "big-game hunting," De La Cruz certainly would fit that description. So would Neto, but he isn't at the same level as a player as De La Cruz. CJ Abrams of the Washington Nationals would also fit this description well. ESPN's Jeff Passan added fuel to the fire by calling Boston the "best bet" for Abrams if he is traded, although he said the chances of a deal aren't high.

Earlier in July, Corey Seager of the Texas Rangers was connected to Boston at one point. If the Rangers were to make him available, he'd be at the level of Abrams and De La Cruz, despite a down season.

Someone who would be a dream target, but hasn't been talked about at all recently, is Fernando Tatís Jr. of the San Diego Padres. Tatis is the type of player you dream will become available in the trade market at some point. Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune linked the Padres to Jarren Duran, once again. In a perfect world, the Red Sox would find some sort of package in which they sent Duran and prospects out and find a way to bring Tatis back. That's just speculation, but it's the type of move that would fit the description of "big-game hunting."

The clock is ticking, Red Sox fans. In just a few hours the rumors and chatter will end and we'll have a better picture of the Red Sox's roster.