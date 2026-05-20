Red Sox Have Something Seriously Special Brewing in Double-A

The Boston Red Sox certainly know what they're doing when it comes to pitchers right now.

With chief baseball officer Craig Breslow and pitching coach Andrew Bailey leading the charge, the Red Sox have shown over and over that they know what they're doing in the pitching department. The offense is another story, but pitching-wise the Red Sox are in a position that any team in the league would love to be in.

Despite Garrett Crochet being on the Injured List, Boston is second in the league with a 2.48 team ERA over the last 15 days. When you lose your ace, your pitching shouldn't be this good. Crochet finished second in the American League Cy Young Award voting last year, and yet the Red Sox have found a way through. The rotation is built to win now, and into the future. The Red Sox have Connelly Early and Payton Tolle looking like stars, as well as Ranger Suárez and Sonny Gray. There's a lot to like.

The thing that should have Red Sox fans excited is the fact that there is more to come. Five of Boston's top 10 prospects are pitchers right now, starting with Anthony Eyanson (No. 2), Kyson Witherspoon (No. 3), Juan Valera (No. 5), Jake Bennett (No. 6), and Marcus Phillips (No. 9). Of this group, Eyanson has been the most shocking in 2026.

Anthony Eyanson Is Thriving So Far This Season

Jun 22, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; LSU Tigers starting pitcher Anthony Eyanson (24) meets with the press after the game against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

He was selected in the third round of the 2025 Major League Baseball Draft out of LSU but didn't make his professional debut until 2026. He started the season down with High-A Greenville and shined. He made five starts and had a 0.44 ERA before being promoted to Double-A Portland. He has two starts under his belt in Double-A and a 1.00 ERA and an 8-to-4 strikeout-to-walk ratio in nine innings pitched. Eyanson has drawn comparisons to Tolle already down in the minors.

Eyanson has quickly shot up the prospect rankings and now is the No. 72 overall prospect in baseball and Boston's No. 2 overall prospect. It's not hard to see why when he makes starts like he did on Tuesday. Eyanson took the hill for his second Double-A start and pitched five shutout and no-hit innings against the Reading Fightin Phils, while striking out four batters. He was able to get through five no-hit innings on just 59 pitches as well.

Anthony Eyanson twirls five hitless frames in his second outing for the Double-A @PortlandSeaDogs 💎



MLB's No. 72 prospect (@RedSox) has a 0.61 ERA and 0.58 WHIP through his first seven professional starts: pic.twitter.com/kCovEBWSDt — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) May 19, 2026

If he keeps pitching like he has to begin the 2026 season, there's certainly a chance we see him in Boston before the end of the season.