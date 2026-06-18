Red Sox Hit New Low as Trade Buzz Grows Louder: 'It's Brutal'

The Boston Red Sox reached a new rock bottom on Wednesday night.

Boston faced off against the Toronto Blue Jays and had another brutal showing offensively and lost, 3-0. It's not as if the Red Sox didn't get guys on base. Boston had seven base hits and walked seven times, and yet it was not able to get a run on the board and dropped its third straight game, and second straight against the Blue Jays. Now, the Red Sox are 13 games under .500, which is a new low this season. It's true that it's tough to play without Roman Anthony and Garrett Crochet. Those two injuries have significantly impacted the club. But even without them, this Red Sox team shouldn't be 13 games below .500.

Boston has scored the fewest runs in baseball with 279 and has hit the second-fewest homers with just 59 in 71 games played. Boston also has the second-fewest walks in baseball with 209. Those are where the issues lie for the Red Sox. They aren't making it easy for themselves. They aren't walking much and taking free passes. So, they have to rely almost solely on base hits. But they aren't hitting the ball out of the ballpark. So, you need to rely on a struggling offense to simply to stack multiple hits in a row, which they just haven't been doing.

The Red Sox Aren't In A Good Place

Jun 16, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran (16) hits a solo home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the eighth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

It's a new rock bottom for the 2026 Red Sox and it only adds more fuel to Red Sox president and chief executive officer Sam Kennedy's comments from before the game on NESN.

"It's brutal," Kennedy said of the possibility of selling pieces. "We have rarely found ourselves in that situation. When you do, like every trade deadline, you have to do what is in the best interest of the organization.

"Not any one person. Not a member of the front office. Not a player. Not an executive. Not an owner. You have to do what is in the best interest of the organization. That's what we'll do if we're in that position. But it's brutal and truly unthinkable given the expectations. That's what's made these first couple of months difficult because we did have high expectations internally and externally."

IF the Red Sox decide to sell at the deadline, Sam Kennedy told @TomCaron they'll "do what's best for the organization..." pic.twitter.com/ptmAR63UsO — NESN (@NESN) June 17, 2026

Boston is still a few weeks away from really needing to pull the trigger and make any decisions. But this offense hasn't shown signs of life. Unfortunately, this team seems to be destined for a sale.