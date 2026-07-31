Roman Anthony Injury Update: Red Sox Get Major Breakthrough in Rehab

The Boston Red Sox have gotten negative injury updates all season when it has come to young outfielder Roman Anthony.

Finally, on Thursday, there was a positive one.

Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy shared that Anthony has begun swinging and has hit off a tee as well as short flips. He shared that Anthony begun swinging on Wednesday and at this time, there are "no clear next steps yet."

"Roman has started swinging a bat. Off a tee, short flips, there’s some of that action going on. It’s mainly up to about 30 swings at this time and he’s doing well," Tracy said, as transcribed by Christopher Smith of MassLive.com.

The Red Sox Got Some Good News

iMay 3, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox designated hitter Roman Anthony (19) warms-up before batting against the Houston Astros during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"There’s no clear next steps yet,” He continued. “He just started doing it. It’s probably going to remain that way for a little while and see how he’s feeling. And then if that continues to go well, then we’ll start talking about building out a progression to more stuff. But he at least has a bat in his hand swinging.”

This is the most positive update the club has given about Anthony's status in quite some time. It's important to note that after multiple setbacks, the club shared that Anthony would not be swinging again until he is pain-free. So, the fact that he's swinging right now is a clear sign of that.

Boston is 57-51 on the season now and has been the hottest team in baseball for over a month at this point, despite Anthony being on the shelf. Boston is 27-8 over its last 38 games. While this is the case, the lineup could obviously be better. One way would be in the outfield right now. Jarren Duran is slashing .195/.252/.337 with a .589 OPS on the season in 101 games played. Duran's 13 homers and 54 RBIs are solid, but the Red Sox need much more from left field. If Anthony can get back onto the field before the regular season wraps up, he would be the clear answer.

Again, this update isn't a sign that Anthony is going to be ready to play in games tomorrow. This is just the beginning of a hitting progression. He's likely weeks away, at the very least. He'll need to build up in the progression, eventually face live pitching, move on to a rehab assignment and then get back to the big leagues. It's going to be some time. But now there's hope we'll see him again this season.

Last season, Anthony slashed .292/.396/.463 with an .859 OPS, eight homers and 32 RBIs in 71 games played. Imagine if the Red Sox could get that production down the stretch and into the playoffs out in left field? A scary thought for opposing teams, to say the least.