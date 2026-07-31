Jarren Duran's Brutal Season Takes Embarrassing Turn for Red Sox

This season couldn't possibly have gone worse for Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran. Even his biggest detractors wouldn't have seen it coming before the season.

At the conclusion of play on Thursday, Duran was sporting a .195 batting average and a .589 OPS. The latter figure was the second-worst in all of baseball among qualified hitters, ahead of only Colorado Rockies shortstop Ezequiel Tovar.

The play on the field is what matters most. But if you're struggling, you certainly can't become tabloid fodder, and that's exactly what Duran became on Thursday night in West Sacramento.

Why did Duran yell at Willson Contreras?

May 4, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran (16) receives congratulations from first baseman Willson Contreras (40) after he hits a three run home run in the seventh inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the top of the sixth inning of a tied game and one out, Duran hit a shallow fly ball to left field with first baseman Willson Contreras -- certainly not a speed demon -- on third base. Contreras made as if he was going to tag up, but wisely held up when the strong-armed Tyler Soderstrom caught the ball in perfect position to gun home.

For some reason, however, Duran made a show of things, acting as if Contreras should have tried to score the go-ahead run when he would have been out by plenty. That incident quickly made its rounds on baseball Twitter.

What the hell is Jarren Duran complaining about? Are you serious? pic.twitter.com/Zz3hGNzPRy — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) July 31, 2026

In a way, it was poetic that Contreras wound up hitting the go-ahead home run in the bottom of the eighth inning. It's not as though Contreras is free from controversy himself at all times, but when the chips have been on the table this year, he's delivered, and Duran has disappeared.

It's not as though Duran is completely oblivious to how bad a look this was. After the game, he did everything he could to downplay the incident while putting himself down for the crazy regression he's seen in his age-29 season.

“Yeah, I (expletive) suck,” Duran said, per Christopher Smith of MassLive. “Of course I’m (expletive) pissed at myself. I can’t even do a (expletive) job for this team.”

And maybe that's all well and good, but from the outside, it's hard to imagine that Contreras, interim manager Chad Tracy, and the rest of the Red Sox clubhouse agreed with Duran's other sentiment from Thursday night, even if they publically backed him.

“That’s nothing,” Duran claimed, per Smith. “It’s something within the team that we have that we work on, and it’s nothing. You guys don’t need to know. Nobody needs to know. That’s something between us and the team that we know (what) it’s about. So that doesn’t really matter.”

The look on Willson Contreras' face says everything. Brutal look for Jarren Duran. pic.twitter.com/3Kpa61HAbh — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) July 31, 2026

You judge for yourself if Contreras thought Duran's temper tantrum was "nothing" in the moment.