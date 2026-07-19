Red Sox Legend Shoots Down Interest in Head Front Office Role

Ever since Theo Epstein returned to the Boston Red Sox organization, there's been lingering buzz about the legendary former general manager reclaiming his seat at the head of the table.

Epstein will always be remembered as the man who broke not only the Red Sox's 86-year World Series drought, but the 108-year curse hanging over the Chicago Cubs as well. His work these days is senior advisor and part-owner of the Red Sox and Fenway Sports Group, allowing him to be much more hands-off than in the past when it comes to the stress of the GM job.

Chief baseball officer Craig Breslow's job security is often a hot topic in Boston, though a 12-game winning streak that was active entering Sunday has cooled off the rumors of late. Still, it would be of great interest to Red Sox fans to learn that Epstein was interested in becoming more hands-on -- which does not seem to be the case.

Theo Epstein doesn't want a GM job again (yet)

Mar 28, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Chicago Cubs president of baseball operations Theo Epstein stands on the field prior to the opening day game. Against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington. Mandatory Credit: Ray Carlin-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At the Cubs' 10-year World Series reunion on Saturday, the 52-year-old Epstein was fairly explicit about being disinterested in taking over a club in a GM or president of baseball operations role anytime soon.

“I’ve got plans,” Epstein told Patrick Mooney of The Athletic. “But for where I am right now, I’ve got a perfect balance. I have a very fulfilling mix of professional roles, and I also have an amazing family. I’m getting to spend time with them. My oldest is getting ready to go off to college, so I’m right where I want to be.”

Whatever those plans are, it will be interesting to eventually find out if they involve the Red Sox. Epstein is a Massachussetts native who had more history in the Boston organization than he did with the Cubs even after his excellent eight-year run in Chicago. If home still feels like home, there's always the chance that he could run the Sox again.

For now, Sox fans will continue having strong opinions on Breslow, for better or for worse. Epstein probably enjoys having input on the club's roster decisions without sustaining the criticism when they go awry.