Red Sox Likely to Cut One of These Two Players by Sept. 1: Analysis

We know roster moves are coming for the Boston Red Sox, but there's one consequence of the situation that hasn't been widely discussed so far.

Though the moves had not been officially announced as we wrote this on Sunday morning, we know that Roman Anthony and Trevor Story are ready to make their returns to the active roster. Though two players needed to be sent down to Triple-A to allow that to occur, no one needed to be dropped from the 40-man roster to bring those two back.

When Isiah Kiner-Falefa presumably becomes the 14th position player on Tuesday, however, there's a different tale to tell. Sept. 1 roster expansion means the Red Sox won't have to send anyone down at that point, but they will need to cut someone from the 40-man to allow for a third return from the 60-day injured list.

Who Red Sox could cut: likely down to two options

Jul 9, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Boston Red Sox first baseman Brett Harris (25) is safe at second base as Chicago White Sox shortstop Luisangel Acuña (0) stands nearby during the third inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Obviously, the Red Sox have a bunch of players on the 40-man roster who aren't likely to play major roles down the stretch. But it's hard to foresee most of them losing their roles, as they've either appeared in the majors somewhat recently or stepped up to help win games in the past.

There are two main players we would expect the Red Sox to consider designating for assignment. One is lefty Raymond Burgos, who allowed five earned runs in the majors on Saturday as a mop-up guy and really hasn't thrown a meaningful inning yet in Boston. His only purpose at this point is to throw the low-leverage innings the Red Sox don't want to expend on better relievers — which, to be fair, is not a totally meaningless role.

The other is infielder Brett Harris, who would be this author's personal pick. Harris was a trade pickup in June when Boston was almost out of warm bodies to play the infield, and hasn't been hitting well in Triple-A at all. Plus, the Red Sox now have about 12 other infielders ahead of him on the depth chart.

The only other option is to put someone on the 60-day injured list who isn't there already, which would mean the Red Sox would guarantee no more regular-season baseball for either Curtis Mead or Masataka Yoshida. We don't see either scenario happening.

It would take a disastrous injury to prevent the inevitability of the Red Sox cutting someone. Harris and Burgos are the obvious candidates to go, but until Tuesday, we won't know anything for certain.