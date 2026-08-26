Red Sox's Roster Crunch Gets Lifeline From Isiah Kiner-Falefa

The Boston Red Sox are about to have too many position players, and everyone knows it.

With the impending returns of Trevor Story, Roman Anthony, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa from the injured list, the Red Sox are going to have to get deserving players off the active major league roster. The math would say three players in typically means three out, but there are a couple of lifelines incoming.

For one, rosters expand to 28 players on Sept. 1, so the Red Sox get an extraposition player to add to their bench for the final month. And just as importantly, one of those three current rehabbers essentially just volunteered himself to wait his turn.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa to stay in Triple-A thru Sept. 1?

Jun 16, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox second baseman Isiah Kiner-Falefa (2) hits a single against the Toronto Blue Jays during the eighth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kiner-Falefa, who has been out of action since June 18 with a stress reaction in his forearm, said Tuesday that he was willing to stay on his rehab assignment until rosters expand, even though he might technically be healthy enough to return to the majors by this weekend.

“I understand how things move with the roster,” said Kiner-Falefa, via Chris Cotillo of MassLive. “We’ve got a lot of quality guys and guys, who have done things, who don’t deserve to come down or be (designated for assignment).”

Kiner-Falefa drew on his experience last season when it came to being added to an active roster late. He was claimed off waivers by the Toronto Blue Jays and added to the roster on Sept. 1 after being cut by the Pittsburgh Pirates, and ended up on the World Series squad that lost in seven games to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“I have the experience of doing that already, so having the expanded roster September 1 would be more ideal for me,” Kiner-Falefa said, via Cotillo. “I just think it would be best because you’ll get the better version of me being able to have at-bats.”

It's refreshing to see a veteran so willing to do what's best for the team, even if Kiner-Falefa's track record isn't that of someone like Story. And to be clear, the Red Sox will still have to demote someone soon who deserves to stay in the majors. But this likely means they can at least keep everyone they want on the 40-man roster instead of having to make a tough cut.