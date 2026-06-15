Red Sox May Have Selling Opportunity After Braves' Misfortune

Injuries early in the summer can change the entire landscape of the trade market at the end of July.

The Boston Red Sox didn't intend to be trade deadline sellers this year, but if they stay where they are in the standings, that's their destiny. If they're going to get rid of their rentals, they'd at least like a robust market to sell within.

On that front, some potentially crucial news broke on Monday, as the Atlanta Braves announced that one of their most important starting pitchers would be on the shelf for quite a while.

Braves without Spencer Strider; could be Sonny Gray destination

May 24, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Sonny Gray (54) walks to the dugout after pitching during the third inning against the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

The first-place Braves announced Monday that Spencer Strider had been shut down for four weeks, as the righty is dealing with right elbow inflammation. That's far from a guarantee that he'll be back by the trade deadline; if anything, it's a serious question mark as to whether he'll throw another pitch all season.

That's awful news for Atlanta, but it might open up the market for Boston once that selling destiny becomes a reality. Sonny Gray looks poised to be one of the prizes of the rental starter market, and Atlanta now looks like a team in need of rental starters.

The Braves are on the opposite end of the spectrum from the Red Sox as trade season approaches. They'll almost certainly be buyers, and Strider is a difference-maker when healthy. It would only make sense for Atlanta to replace a difference-maker with a difference-maker.

Gray moved to 8-1 on the season with a Friday win against the Texas Rangers, while lowering his ERA to 3.03 in 12 starts. Since returning from an early-season hamstring injury on May 6, he's put up a 2.29 ERA in 39 1/3 innings, striking out 38 batters while walking 11.

Though the Braves could have Spencer Schwellenbach back before Strider, there's every reason to believe this Atlanta team will need reinforcements. Beyond former Red Sox ace Chris Sale, the rotation looks paper-thin now.

Though the Red Sox certainly came out on the wrong end of the trade for Sale a few years ago, moving Gray at the right time could hardly backfire in the same fashion.