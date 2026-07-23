Red Sox Hot Streak Reportedly Stopped Aroldis Chapman-White Sox Deal

The Boston Red Sox's magical 15-game winning streak came to an end on Wednesday night. While it is over, it completely changed the trajectory of the Red Sox's season.

Boston has a well-deserved day off on Thursday. Right now, the club is 52-49 and in third place in the American League East. The Red Sox have the No. 3 American League Wild Card spot and currently have a two-game lead over the Seattle Mariners. It was a great run, and now the focus turns to the upcoming trade deadline. It's just 11 days away as of writing and Boston surely will be looking to add.

This certainly wasn't the case before the hot streak. Rumors were swirling left and right about various guys who could be on the move. Fortunately, the Red Sox stayed the course. That doesn't mean that clubs didn't show interest. In fact, longtime Chicago-based reporter George Ofman, who worked for WSCR The Score, WBBM NewsRadio, WGN and more, reported on Wednesday that the Red Sox and the Chicago White Sox came "extremely close" to a deal that would've sent Aroldis Chapman to Chicago.

The Red Sox Reportedly Were Close To A Deal

Jul 20, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman (44) pitches against the Baltimore Orioles during the ninth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Told the White Sox were extremely close to acquiring Aroldis Chapman before the Red Sox went on their stunning win streak. Do not know whom the White Sox offered in return," Ofman wrote on X.

It was no secret that Chapman was being talked about as potentially the best reliever who could be available before the trade deadline. There was even a point a few weeks ago in which ESPN's Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel gave him a 90 percent chance of being moved. But then Boston got hot and here we are. Now, Chapman isn't likely to go anywhere.

The Red Sox and White Sox certainly are familiar trade partners. This past offseason, the Red Sox traded Jordan Hicks and David Sandlin to Chicago. The most recent splashy trade between the two sides certainly was when Boston got Garrett Crochet from the White Sox before the 2025 season. Years ago, the Red Sox acquired Chris Sale from the White Sox, and every Boston fan knows how that deal went.

This past offseason, there were rumors that Boston had shown interest in re-acquiring catcher Kyle Teel, who was traded in the Crochet deal. But the two sides didn't get a deal done.

Now, the same can be said of the White Sox and Chapman. Chicago reportedly had interest, but it doesn't matter any longer. Boston looks like a legit buyer and the lefty flamethrower shouldn't go anywhere.