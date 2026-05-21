Red Sox Give Forgotten Veteran First MLB Shot Since 2019

The Boston Red Sox will kick off a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins on Friday and it will be a special night for one member of the organization.

On Thursday, SoxProspects’ Andrew Parker broke the news that the Red Sox will be promoting 6'8'' flamethrower Tayron Guerrero to the big leagues for the first time since 2019.

"Worcester pitcher Tayron Guerrero is getting called up to Boston, I’m told," Parker wrote. "Unclear what countermove is at this moment."

MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo followed up and reported that the Red Sox will be optioning Zack Kelly down to Triple-A in response.

"Boston has selected the contract of 35-year-old reliever Tayron Guerrero from Triple-A Worcester and Guerrero will be active for Friday’s series opener against Minnesota, a source confirmed," Cotillo wrote. "To make room for him on the active roster, the Red Sox have optioned righty Zack Kelly to Triple-A Worcester, where he started the year before being called up a week into the regular season, according to sources."

Tayron Guerrero Back To The Big Leagues

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tayron Guerrero (50) delivers a pitch in the sixth inning of the MLB Cactus League spring training game between the San Francisco Giants and the Cincinnati Reds at Scottsdale Stadium in Goodyear, Ariz., on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. The Giants came back in the ninth inning to win on a walk-off single off the bat of Will Wilson. Cincinnati Reds At San Francisco Giants Spring Training | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

What a story. Guerrero hasn't been to the big leagues since 2019. The 35-year-old appeared in 113 games across three seasons between the 2016 and 2019 campaigns. He did pitch in a big league game in 2017. In 2026, he was a member of the San Diego Padres. In 2018 and 2019, he got into the action for the Miami Marlins. Overall, he has a 5.77 ERA across 113 big league games.

This guy has been grinding since. He spent time down in the minors in the Marlins', Chicago White Sox's, Cincinnati Reds', and Los Angeles Angels' farm systems since his last appearance in the majors. Also, he pitched for the Chiba Lotte Marines in Nippon Professional Baseball in 2022 and 2025.

He signed a minor league deal with the Red Sox and clearly caught the attention of interim manager Chad Tracy, who was his manager down in Worcester before replacing Alex Cora. Guerrero has a fastball that approaches 103 miles per hour and logged a 0.92 ERA in 19 2/3 innings pitched before his promotion on Thursday.

Why Demote Zack Kelly?

May 1, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Zack Kelly #76 pitches against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Kelly has been red-hot lately. Over his last 12 appearances, Kelly has logged a 1.64 ERA and an 11-to-6 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 11 innings pitched. Kelly has been excellent lately, but the Red Sox still had an option for him. In comparison, if the Red Sox take Rule 5 pick Ryan Watson off the roster, they risk losing him. Arguably, that wouldn't be the worst thing. There are better options at this point. Danny Coulombe is on his way back to the majors and Tommy Kahnle should have a role on this team as well.

It's not the best move, but is the easiest for the club right now.