Boston Red Sox Still Get a Boost, Despite Saturday's Rainout

The Boston Red Sox may not have played their contest against the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday due to bad weather, but the club did actually get better throughout the day.

Before the contest was rained out, Boston announced that reliever Justin Slaten was reinstated from the Injured List and right-handed pitcher Jack Anderson was sent back down to Triple-A after he was called up from the minors on Friday.

"The Red Sox today reinstated RHP Justin Slaten from the 15-Day Injured List. To make room, Boston optioned RHP Jack Anderson to Triple-A Worcester," the Red Sox announced.

The Red Sox Got An Elite Arm Back

Mar 4, 2026; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Justin Slaten (63) pitches against the New York Yankees in the sixth inning at JetBlue Park at Fenway South. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Getting Slaten back is a big deal for this club. Boston has the eighth-best bullpen ERA in baseball right now at 3.42. That's despite the fact that the club hasn't had Slaten on the mound in a game since April 4. Beforehand, he had a 0.00 ERA in four appearances before going on the Injured List with a right oblique strain.

When Slaten is healthy and at his best, he is one of the best overall relievers on the Red Sox. Aroldis Chapman undoubtedly is the club's best reliever. So far this season, the lefty flamethrower has a 0.71 ERA in 13 appearances to go along with eight saves at 38 years old. Father Time is undefeated, but Chapman is somehow getting better later in his career. Last year, he was the best reliever in baseball and is even better this season. If Mason Miller wasn't dominating everyone with the San Diego Padres, Chapman would be getting even more buzz.

Garrett Whitlock is the club's second-best reliever. When healthy and at his best, Slaten very well may be the team's third-best reliever. Greg Weissert had an argument for that spot, but has had a tough season so far. Right now, Tyler Samaniego is having an elite season as well with a 0.00 ERA in 11 total appearances.

So, the Red Sox's bullpen has been among the very best in baseball so far this season, even with potentially their third-best reliever on the mound over the last month. Now, he's back with the club and the timing couldn't be better. Boston has been trending up under interim manager Chad Tracy and now they get another weapon in the mix. If you're a Red Sox fan, you should be excited right now. The season has been tough, but there is now at least some optimism.