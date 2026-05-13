Red Sox-Phillies Lineup: Ceddanne Rafela Missing, Willson Contreras Returns

The Boston Red Sox will look to get back on track on Wednesday night against the Philadelphia Phillies and fortunately will have Willson Contreras back in the lineup.

Contreras exited the Red Sox's Mother's Day matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays after he was hit on the hand with a pitch.

Willson Contreras fue golpeado por un pelotazo en el primer inning.



Acaba de abandonar el juego. Andruw Monasterio lo sustituye en primera base. #DirtyWater | #ElExtrabase⚾️ pic.twitter.com/iAW2eh6Ruy — El Extrabase ⚾️ (@ElExtrabase) May 10, 2026

Boston had a day off on Monday, which was good for his recovery. On Tuesday, the Red Sox gave Contreras an extra day to get fully up to speed. Clearly, it worked. Contreras is right back in the lineup for Boston for its Tuesday night showdown against the Phillies. With first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. ET, Boston shared its lineup early on Wednesday afternoon.

Boston Red Sox Lineup vs. Philadelphia Phillies (May 13, 2026)

May 4, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Boston Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras (40) in the field in the third inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

1. Jarren Duran, CF

2. Mickey Gasper, DH

3. Wilyer Abreu, RF

4. Willson Contreras, 1B

5. Masataka Yoshida, LF

6. Trevor Story, SS

7. Marcelo Mayer, 2B

8. Connor Wong, C

9. Caleb Durbin, 3B



SP. Sonny Gray

The biggest story of the day of course is the return of Contreras. He and Wilyer Abreu have been the Red Sox's best and most consistent hitters so far this season. At this point with the offense struggling as much as it has, Boston can't even afford to lose Contreras for a day at this point. Over the last two games, Boston scored two total runs.

Gasper is sticking in the No. 2 spot, which he was in on Tuesday as well. Duran is still at No. 1, which has been consistent under interim manager Chad Tracy, although he has been struggling. Yoshida is the Red Sox's only consistent hitter beyond Ceddanne Rafaela, Contreras and Abreu. Marcelo Mayer was hot, but has leveled off. Wong returns to the lineup in place of the struggling Carlos Narváez.

Phillies Lineup

May 12, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (12) hits a home run against the Boston Red Sox in the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

1. Kyle Schwarber, DH

2. Bryce Harper, 1B

3. Adolis García, RF

4. Brandon Marsh, LF

5. Alec Bohm, 3B

6. Bryson Stott, 2B

7. JT Realmuto, C

8. Justin Crawford, CF

9. Edmundo Sosa, SS



SP. Andrew Painter

Kyle Schwarber started the game off with a bang on Tuesday. Schwarber homered in his first at-bat and certainly made the Red Sox look bad for not seriously targeting him in free agency this past offseason, despite openly talking about needing power.

The Phillies, like the Red Sox, fired their manager already this season. But this Phillies lineup is very good on paper. It could be another tough night for the struggling Red Sox on Wednesday.