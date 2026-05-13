Red Sox Made Huge Kyle Schwarber Mistake in Free Agency

When the 2025 Major League Baseball season came to a close, it was clear that the Boston Red Sox needed more power in the middle of the lineup.

Boston was fortunate to have Alex Bregman with the club in 2025, but even with him as a member of the organization, the offense didn't have enough firepower. Fortunately, Boston added Willson Contreras in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals, but they lost Bregman. The Red Sox didn't address the club's biggest roster hole.

This past offseason, chief baseball officer Craig Breslow specifically talked about how the club wanted to add power, but things simply didn't work out. There was a time when both Pete Alonso and Kyle Schwarber were viewed as potential options for the club in free agency. Boston met with Alonso, but didn't make the same type of offer the Baltimore Orioles did. Alonso hasn't been great for the Orioles so far this season.

Boston Should've Made Kyle Schwarber An Offer

May 12, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (12) hits a home run against the Boston Red Sox in the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

On the other hand, Schwarber has been incredible and blasted a homer against Boston on Tuesday for his league-leading 17th of the season.

KYLE SCHWARBER HAS HOMERED IN 5 STRAIGHT GAMES! pic.twitter.com/l2eNT3gRuD — MLB (@MLB) May 12, 2026

Boston lost 2-1 on Tuesday night and the Schwarber homer obviously was a big reason why. It makes how the Red Sox handled the offseason look even worse. WEEI's Rob Bradford pointed out on X that Boston didn't even make an offer to Schwarber.

"Just to be clear, the Red Sox never made an offer this offseason to Kyle Schwarber," Bradford wrote.

When it came to pitching, Boston was great in free agency and the trade market. When it came to position players — and specifically sluggers — Boston arguably misplayed the market. The Red Sox were very clear publicly that they needed power. Alonso, Schwarber and Bregman all were available. Boston simply didn't meet the asking price of any. For Schwarber, as Bradford pointed out, Boston didn't even make an offer.

Now, it's May 12 and Boston is 28th in the league with just 29 homers. Schwarber has 17 long balls himself. Clearly, not making an offer to the veteran slugger was a mistake. There's no guarantee that Schwarber would've joined the Red Sox, of course. But Boston didn't even give itself a chance. Power remains the club's biggest problem and will need to be solved in free agency or the trade market at some point either this upcoming summer, or in the offseason.