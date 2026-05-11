Red Sox Get Encouraging Willson Contreras News After Exit

The Boston Red Sox can't afford any more hits right now and had yet another scare on Sunday afternoon.

It wasn't the Red Sox's day in general as Boston dropped its Mother's Day contest against the Tampa Bay Rays, 4-1. That's not all, though. Boston already isn't at full strength. Both Garrett Crochet and Roman Anthony are on the Injured List, among others. When it comes to Boston's offense, it can't afford to lose anyone else in general. On Sunday, first baseman Willson Contreras was forced to exit the club's series finale after he was hit by a pitch on his hand in the first inning.

Willson Contreras fue golpeado por un pelotazo en el primer inning.



Acaba de abandonar el juego. Andruw Monasterio lo sustituye en primera base. #DirtyWater | #ElExtrabase⚾️ pic.twitter.com/iAW2eh6Ruy — El Extrabase ⚾️ (@ElExtrabase) May 10, 2026

The Red Sox Slugger Had To Leave Early

May 4, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran (16) receives congratulations from first baseman Willson Contreras (40) after he hits a three run home run in the seventh inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Contreras stayed in to run the bases and then was removed before the second inning began. Fortunately, Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy said after the game that Contreras' X-rays came back negative, although he is sore.

"The quick scans that we do here came back negative, which is good," Tracy said. "Sore. That's all we know at this point. We're just going, obviously have an off day tomorrow, that helps a lot. And we'll kind of reevaluate tomorrow and the next days and see how he feels. Hopefully, we're okay there. But we'll see."

At the end of the day, the Red Sox can't lose Contreras, especially with Anthony on the Injured List. Right now, he's slashing .259/.380/.467 with eight homers, 23 RBIs, 20 walks, and 19 runs scored in 38 games played. Also, Contreras very well may be the best defensive first baseman in the league. In his 38 games played, Contreras is in the 98th percentile in outs above average with five.

He is a legit star at the plate and is playing at a Gold Glove Award level. So, the fact that Contreras has come away from the X-ray with it being negative is good. Now, the club needs the pain to go away. Before Anthony was placed on the Injured List, there was hope he would be able to avoid an IL stint. That obviously didn't happen. The Red Sox aren't completely out of the water just yet, but the answer is positive. Fortunately, the Red Sox do have a day off on Monday and have some extra time for Contreras to heal up. Hopefully, he wakes up on Monday and feels fine and is ready to go for Boston on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies.