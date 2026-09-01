Red Sox Provide Worrying Update on Adley Rutschman's Injury Status

The Boston Red Sox made one of the most shocking trades in baseball ahead of the 2026 Major League Baseball trade deadline by going out and acquiring Adley Rutschman from the Baltimore Orioles.

Now, there is at least a bit of concern.

Last week, Rutschman missed two games in the Red Sox's series against the Miami Marlins with an injured elbow. At the time, Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy shared that the All-Star backstop was dealing with a "little irritation" after an aggressive swing on Monday, Aug. 24. He followed up by sitting the next two games and then Boston had a day off on Thursday before kicking off its four-game series against the New York Yankees. Rutschman returned in the Yankees series opener and went 0-for-4. He played in three of the four games against New York and sat on Monday in Boston's series opener against the Seattle Mariners.

Adley Rutschman Update

Aug 21, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman (44) and catcher Adley Rutschman (31) celebrate after defeating the San Francisco Giants at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Rutschman sat on Monday, there wasn't much made of it. He has been struggling offensively and played three out of four games against New York, including Sunday. So, Monday's absence didn't raise many alarms. But Tracy shared an update on Tuesday that was a bit more concerning, though. He shared on WEEI that Rutschman wouldn't be in the lineup for a second straight day and that his hyperextended elbow is still an issue and is something that could last throughout the rest of the season.

"Adley's dealing with some stuff with that elbow," Tracy said. "I said that yesterday. We're not completely out of the woods. Like we're still monitoring and trying to give him appropriate time to make sure that thing's okay. It's probably going to be something we deal with off and on through the year. They're looking for different avenues to alleviate that. We have to be mindful of that. ... There will be days he's not in there."

Here’s the full clip of Chad Tracy talking about Adley Rutschman and his elbow.



Noted they’re not completely out of the woods. Said it’s “probably” something he’ll deal with on and off for the rest of the year.



“There will be days where he’s not in there.” pic.twitter.com/GwqtZ8RiUZ — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) September 1, 2026

On the bright side, clearly it's not something that's going to keep Rutschman out of the lineup every day. He's not on the Injured List and the club hasn't shown any indication that he will be landing on it in the near future.

But it's just another example of the injury bug playing a role on the 2026 Red Sox. The second Roman Anthony and Trevor Story return, Rutschman is dealing with a banged-up elbow and both Willson Contreras and Tyron Guerrero have been placed on the Injured List.