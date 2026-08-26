Adley Rutschman Watch Takes Negative Turn for Red Sox

UPDATE: On the bright side, MassLive.com's Christopher Smith reported that the current expectation is that Adley Rutschman will be good to go for the upcoming series against the New York Yankees, despite missing his second straight game for the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday.

"Red Sox decided to just give Adley Rutschman (elbow irritation) another day off because there’s no reason to push it," Smith wrote. "He likes how he’ll get three straight days off with the off day tomorrow and expects him to be fine for New York."

ORIGINAL STORY: The Boston Red Sox will be without the services of All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman for the second straight day on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy shared that Rutschman had a "little irritation" in his elbow after an aggressive swing. While this is the case, he said that there wasn't any concern with the 28-year-old.

"Adley's got a little irritation," Tracy said. "Took a really aggressive swing ... He kind of hyperextended his elbow. Nothing to be alarmed about. Just felt like I don’t want to make that worse. ...

“Nothing I’m concerned about more just a little soreness. Like I don’t want to irritate that more. So I made the decision like, ‘Let’s keep him out.’”

Another Day Off For Adley Rutschman

Aug 24, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox catcher Adley Rutschman (31) and relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman (44) celebrate their win against the Miami Marlins following the game at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While this is the case, Rutschman was not in the lineup when Boston shared it on Wednesday ahead of its series finale against the Miami Marlins.

Tune in for the finale. pic.twitter.com/i8MgGizOcz — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 26, 2026

Nick Sogard, 1B Ceddanne Rafaela, CF Wilyer Abreu, RF Caleb Durbin, 3B Mickey Gasper, DH Andruw Monasterio, SS Jarren Duran, LF Anthony Seigler, SS Connor Wong, C

With Rutschman out of the lineup again, it at least raises the alarm level a bit. Boston has a day off on Thursday and has already won the first two games of the series. There is a very real chance that Boston simply wanted to give Rutschman a third day off in a row to make sure that his elbow is fully alright and ready to go for the upcoming New York Yankees series this weekend.

We made the point on Tuesday that with how much the 2026 Red Sox have been impacted by injuries, this would be something to watch until he takes the field again, despite the fact that the club made it clear that there aren't any concerns. Missing a second straight day shouldn't be crazy, but again, this is still something to watch.

On top of Rutschman, Boston also didn't have first baseman Willson Contreras in the lineup for the series finale against Miami. With Contreras, this appears to be just a day off.

There has been so much positivity around the Red Sox throughout the week with Roman Anthony and Trevor Story just about to return to the majors. There's a very real chance that both are with the club on Friday against the Yankees. Now, it's going to be a question of whether or not Rutschman will be back in the lineup as well.